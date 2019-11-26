Another Black Friday deal, another hefty discount on a pair of highly rated headphones. Receiving a solid 9 out 10 rating from yours truly, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones have now dropped in price by more than £80.

When it comes to an audiophile dream, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones may very well tick a lot of boxes. Now, in one of Amazon’s best Black Friday deals, the headphones are fast appealing to those of us on a budget, too.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Black Friday Deal Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones - Black

Usually retailing at a staggering £329.95, a 25% decrease in its listing price sees the excellent Bose headphones available to buy for just £249 in this Black Friday special.

Honestly, we said it best in our review of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II: “Hell is other people, and nobody shuts them up more effectively than Bose.”

With its effective Active Noise Cancellation at work, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II cans engulf you in a bubble of truly premium sound, seeing an upgrade from the original QC35 model with the ability to configure the strength of the ANC at work. Choose between full, low and off for ANC depending on your environment and whether or not you need to listen out to train announcements or traffic.

The second series of QC35 headphones also see the addition of Google Assistant or Alexa, allowing you to find out the time and have any notifications read out with just a few taps, leaving absolutely no need to reach for your smartphone.

Of course, one of the perks of a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II’s is just how comfortable they are. According to our review, “Bose is still the winner when it comes to comfort. The clamp force is sensible – grippy, not squeezy – and the padding is wonderfully soft.” In fact, you can expect these to remain a pleasant fit even on trips, whether commuting every day or long-haul flights.

A banging pair of headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II’s continue to triumph, especially now they’re down to just £249 this Black Friday.

