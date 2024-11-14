Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Black Friday Sky Cinema bundle gives you all the streaming you could ask for

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Never run out of TV and movies to watch with this incredible Sky Stream Black Friday deal. 

Sky has bundled Sky TV, Netflix and Sky Cinema into one Sky Stream package for as little as £29/month. That’s almost 20% off, saving you £7 a month or a whopping £168 throughout this 24-month contract. 

Get Sky Entertainment, Netflix and Sky Cinema with this discounted Sky Stream deal

Get Sky Entertainment, Netflix and Sky Cinema with this discounted Sky Stream deal

Access thousands of TV shows and movies for less with this bargain Sky Stream deal. Shop today to get Sky Entertainment, Netflix and Sky Cinema all for just £29/month reduced from £36/month.

  • Sky
  • Was £36/month
  • £29/month
View Deal

Shop today to access everything Sky Entertainment, Netflix and Sky Cinema have to offer for less with this brilliant Black Friday deal. 

Is the Sky Stream worth buying? 

Sky Stream main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A simpler, accessible way into the world of Sky

Pros

  • Democratic approach to content discovery
  • Accessible interface
  • Dolby Vision and Atmos support
  • Stable streaming performance

Cons

  • Costs add up with add-ons
  • Additional pucks eat up more bandwidth
  • Interface is a little sluggish at times

The Sky Stream is a compact streaming device generally regarded as the easiest way to access Sky and its wide range of entertainment options on your TV. 

“With the Stream puck, Sky has presented an accessible and easily navigable interface. Content discovery is excellent, producing a platform agnostic streamer in a similar mould to Roku. The more I use Playlist the more I like it”, wrote TV & Audio editor Kob Monney in his review of the Sky Stream. 

“It’s an excellent streamer for Sky customers who don’t need nor want the Glass TV, and it’s a great entry-level path into the Sky ecosystem”. 

This particular bundle includes more than 110 channels via Sky Entertainment, a Netflix Standard with Ads plan and Sky Cinema, which includes more than 1000 movies, a Paramount+ subscription and two free Vue cinema tickets every month. Needless to say, you won’t be running out of content to watch anytime soon. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sky Stream review

Looking for a different deal? 

Looking for a phone to take advantage of your new Netflix subscription on the go? The brand-new iPhone 16 Pro Max is already on sale with this Vodafone Black Friday contract

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

