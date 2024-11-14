The Black Friday Sky Cinema bundle gives you all the streaming you could ask for
Sky has bundled Sky TV, Netflix and Sky Cinema into one Sky Stream package for as little as £29/month. That’s almost 20% off, saving you £7 a month or a whopping £168 throughout this 24-month contract.
Is the Sky Stream worth buying?
A simpler, accessible way into the world of Sky
Pros
- Democratic approach to content discovery
- Accessible interface
- Dolby Vision and Atmos support
- Stable streaming performance
Cons
- Costs add up with add-ons
- Additional pucks eat up more bandwidth
- Interface is a little sluggish at times
The Sky Stream is a compact streaming device generally regarded as the easiest way to access Sky and its wide range of entertainment options on your TV.
“With the Stream puck, Sky has presented an accessible and easily navigable interface. Content discovery is excellent, producing a platform agnostic streamer in a similar mould to Roku. The more I use Playlist the more I like it”, wrote TV & Audio editor Kob Monney in his review of the Sky Stream.
“It’s an excellent streamer for Sky customers who don’t need nor want the Glass TV, and it’s a great entry-level path into the Sky ecosystem”.
This particular bundle includes more than 110 channels via Sky Entertainment, a Netflix Standard with Ads plan and Sky Cinema, which includes more than 1000 movies, a Paramount+ subscription and two free Vue cinema tickets every month. Needless to say, you won’t be running out of content to watch anytime soon.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sky Stream review.
