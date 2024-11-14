The Black Friday Sky Cinema bundle gives you all the streaming you could ask for

Never run out of TV and movies to watch with this incredible Sky Stream Black Friday deal.

Is the Sky Stream worth buying?

A simpler, accessible way into the world of Sky Pros Democratic approach to content discovery

Accessible interface

Dolby Vision and Atmos support

Stable streaming performance Cons Costs add up with add-ons

Additional pucks eat up more bandwidth

Interface is a little sluggish at times

The Sky Stream is a compact streaming device generally regarded as the easiest way to access Sky and its wide range of entertainment options on your TV.

“With the Stream puck, Sky has presented an accessible and easily navigable interface. Content discovery is excellent, producing a platform agnostic streamer in a similar mould to Roku. The more I use Playlist the more I like it”, wrote TV & Audio editor Kob Monney in his review of the Sky Stream.

“It’s an excellent streamer for Sky customers who don’t need nor want the Glass TV, and it’s a great entry-level path into the Sky ecosystem”.

This particular bundle includes more than 110 channels via Sky Entertainment, a Netflix Standard with Ads plan and Sky Cinema, which includes more than 1000 movies, a Paramount+ subscription and two free Vue cinema tickets every month. Needless to say, you won’t be running out of content to watch anytime soon.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sky Stream review.

