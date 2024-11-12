The Black Friday Pixel Watch 3 deal you’ve been waiting for has just arrived

It’s almost Black Friday, and we now have the Pixel Watch 3 deal we’ve been waiting for.

Amazon is now issuing its Early Black Friday deals, and one of those is Google’s latest and greatest smartwatch, which is selling for just £279. That’s a sizeable 20 percent discount on a wearable that’s only been on sale for a couple of months.

Save 20%

Now £279 View Deal

This is for the 41mm Wi-Fi only base model, but you can specify any of the four colours. We’ve featured Matte Black / Obsidian here, but you can also select Polished Silver / Porcelain, Polished Silver / Rose Quartz, or Champagne Gold / Hazel. That latter one, in particular, is a real stunner.

It’s a great deal on a smartwatch that we awarded 4.5 out of 5 in our review. Experienced wearables expect Conor Allison reviewed the Pixel Watch 3 for us, and labelled it “the top Wear OS smartwatch for most Android users.”

While the provision of a larger 45mm option is the headline news, there’s plenty to like in the smaller model. Google has added advanced Fitbit metrics for runners, like ground contact time and cadence, as well as new insights like Cardio Load and Target Load.

Conor also appreciated the Pixel Watch 3’s improved AMOLED display, which can now get to 2000 nits of brightness. It’s also twice as fluid at 60Hz, and it sits in a more compact housing, with a smaller bezel.

There are no huge areas of weakness here, which is one of the best things you can say about a Wear OS smartwatch. Even the old bugbear of unreliable battery life has been ironed out.

“Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 is now one of the best smartwatch contenders for all Android phone users,” Conor concluded, “offering a well-rounded experience that looks nicer than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7”.

It’s one of the best smartwatches you’re likely to find this Black Friday, though stay tuned to our Black Friday coverage if you’re after something different.