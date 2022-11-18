 large image

The Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deal we’ve been waiting for is finally here

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Currys is offering a fantastic Black Friday deal for the Meta Quest 2, bundling in two excellent games at no extra charge.

While normally priced at £399, the Meta Quest 2 has been discounted to £349 in this Black Friday deal. What’s more, you get both Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 bundled in. Meta claims that such a bundle would usually cost £452 outside of the Black Friday sale.

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the very best VR headsets around. Its completely wireless, so you don’t need to plug it into a PC or console when playing games. By tracking your head and hands, you’re able to interact with the virtual world similar to how you would in real life, whether that’s pulling the string of a bow or picking up an object to examine it.

The Meta Quest 2 is being bundled with both Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 at no extra charge for Black Friday.

The Meta Quest 2 features an LCD display with an 1834 x 1920 resolution per eye. It supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate, with Meta reducing the possibility of motion sickness.

You get 128GB of storage to install various games, with plenty of excellent experiences of offer such as Superhot VR, Population: One and Pistol Whip.

When we reviewed the Meta Quest 2 back in 2020, we gave it a perfect 5-star rating. In our verdict, we said: “The Meta Quest 2 is the absolute best VR headset you can buy, with a fantastic wireless performance and improved screen resolution ensuring a best-in-class experience.”

Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber are also considered to be two of the very best VR games available, so you’re getting excellent value if you opt for this bundle during Black Friday.

