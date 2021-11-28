 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

The Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 deals just keep on coming

If you missed the reduction on this excellent Apple Watch Series 6 earlier in the Black Friday sales then you’ll be happy to know it’s back again.

Currently, as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can nab yourself an Apple Watch Series 6 in this dashing red colourway for £289.99 – that’s around a £120 saving off the original RRP when it was released last year.

Unlike many of the deals we’ve seen for Apple Watch models over Black Friday, this is for the larger 44mm version making it an ideal choice for those who prefer a bigger screen.

Apple Watch 6 in Red deal on Amazon

Apple Watch 6 in Red deal on Amazon

Currently, as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can nab yourself an Apple Watch Series 6 in this dashing red colourway for £289.99 – that's around a £120 saving off the original RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save £120
  • £289
View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 6 available here is in the Product Red colour and comes with a matching red silicone Sport Band. It’s quite a striking colour combination we must say.

If you want to switch things up then you can always swap the band out for something different and there are loads of options (both from Apple and others) available. These include sporty options, leather options and more.

Amazon did have this available for £279 earlier in the week, however that didn’t last too long and £289 still seems a good price for a wearable we’d still consider to be one of the best around.

Features for this Apple Watch include a display that can be always-on, GPS for run tracking, NFC for Apple Pay mobile payments and a heart rate monitor.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is great at encouraging movement and once you start filling up your activity rings each day you’ll find it hard to resist. The Apple Watch also makes an excellent gift and even more so at this price.

It is important to note you’ll need an iPhone 6S or newer to use the Apple Watch, and it doesn’t support Android or iPad devices at all.

Apple Watch 6 in Red deal on Amazon

Apple Watch 6 in Red deal on Amazon

Currently, as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can nab yourself an Apple Watch Series 6 in this dashing red colourway for £289.99 – that’s around a £120 saving off the original RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save £120
  • £289
View Deal

In our Apple Watch Series 6 review we said “The Apple Watch Series 6 is an excellent product and still the best all-round smartwatch on the market. It’s got a wide range of fitness features for varying users, excellent notification support, an unmatched haptic engine and a great design.”

For more of the best Black Friday deals around keep it tuned to Trusted Reviews. You can see a few of our latest impressive deals below:

