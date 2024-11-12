The biggest AirPods Pro 2 deal of Black Friday, won’t be around for long

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 remain the gold-standard of wireless buds for Apple users and once again Black Friday is the best time to save.

Laptops Direct are selling AirPods 2 for just £149 in a Black Friday deal. That’s a £50 saving from the retailer and something you may not see elsewhere during saving season.

AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning) for £149 Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to £149 at Laptops Direct. The brand new pair has been reboxed and includes the MagSafe charging case with a Lightning connector. Laptops Direct

Was £199

A couple of things to consider when it comes to the savings on offer. These are brand new and unused AirPods Pro 2 headphones, but they have been reboxed. Instead of Apple’s packaging, they’ll arrive in a generic brown box. They won’t have a charging cable but do include the replacement eartips and charging case.

Finally, the is the model with the MagSafe charging case with a Lightning port rather than USB-C that was included in a mid-cycle refresh last year. That model is £249 brand new so you’re saving £100 by sacrificing the USB-C charging and a small speaker in the case for alerts.

The final thing to note is that Laptops Direct still offers a 12-month warranty on the product which, I repeat, is brand new and unused.

As for the AirPods Pro 2, well what more can be said? They offer brilliant active noise cancelling that is adaptive to your surroundings, as well as head tracking spatial audio that offers a more immersive experience for music and movies. There’s rich, warming sound when listening to standard audio playback too. For people in the Apple ecosystem, there’s incredibly rapid switching between paired devices like an iPhone, Mac or Apple TV.

Our reviewer concluded you should buy if: “You want excellent ANC: The ANC here is great, especially for cutting out the whir of trains and tubes. Considering the size of the buds, it’s impressive how much noise can be cut out and how smartly it adapts to the environment.”

If you have never purchased from Laptops Direct before, the company has an excellent reputation on Trustpilot, with a 4.4 average from almost 40,000 reviews.