The best-looking budget smartwatch is now going for a song

The Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 is not only a sleek and stylish looking watch but it also allows you to easily track and manage your health and fitness data.

Take 20% off its RRP and nab the Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 for just £55 in this limited time deal from Amazon. Prior to the retailer’s Black Friday sale, this is the lowest we’ve seen the smartwatch hit on Amazon, so we’d seriously recommend taking advantage of this offer while it’s still around.

One of the best bargain smartwatches is seeing a huge price drop The already affordable Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 is currently even cheaper than ever at just £55 in this limited time deal on Amazon. Amazon

Was £69

Now £55 View Deal

Although it doesn’t sport some of the more in-depth insights as more expensive smartwatches, the Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 is still fitted with heaps of health and exercise tracking tools that make it perfect for those getting started on their fitness journey.

Its 1.32-inch AMOLED screen delivers sharp and vibrant visuals, even in bright sunlight, which seriously impressed our reviewer, who hailed the display as a “winner” thanks to its “impressive clarity and responsiveness”.

With 120 sport modes including running, cycling and even horse riding, the CMF Watch Pro 2 allows you to track all your favourite activities and receive estimations of training load, recovery time and workout effectiveness too.

Plus, thanks to its built-in sensors you can track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and receive precise sleep data too.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 also works as a personal wellness companion which offers you breathing exercises to help alleviate stress levels and sends you reminders to drink water and stand up at various intervals.

Although we weren’t blown away by its battery life, we did note that it boasts a clear advantage over pricier alternatives from Apple, Samsung and Google, offering up to 12-days of use when the always-on display is disabled.

We gave the Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 a 4.5-star rating with our reviewer concluding: “With its unique design, clean software, and accurate tracking, the CMF Watch 2 Pro gets my seal of approval as arguably the best smartwatch at this price.”

If you’re looking for a stylish smartwatch that offers accurate data and a long-lasting battery life, all for a bargain price, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than the Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2.