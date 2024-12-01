The best budget smartwatch is even cheaper for Cyber Monday

The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 comes highly rated by Trusted Reviews, with our tester calling it one of the best budget smartwatches of 2024. Right now you can get one for just £55.

Over at Amazon UK the Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 is 20% off, meaning the original £69 price is down to £55. American shoppers can grab the same deal. Over the pond the product is $55 instead of $69. Just follow the same link.

20% off the Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 The CMF Watch Pro 2 is already an insane bargain at £69/$69. Now you can get it for £55/$55. That’s an additional 20% off Amazon

Was £69 / $69

Now £55 / $55 View Deal

You can get rapid delivery at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber on this product that has also earned the Amazon’s Choice banner on the product page.

If you haven’t heard of Nothing before, they’re a company that was started by a founder of OnePlus and has done a great job in selling uniquely designed phones at a great price. The sub-brand CMF wearables offer even better value, and the case in point is here.

This product already does really well to defy its modest price point with a bold and unique design that has its own sense of style through both hardware and software and the option for interchangeable bezels.. Functionality is aided by the circular digital crown. There’s a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, Bluetooth calls and there’s multi-band GPS built-in too.

The looks are backed up by solid activity tracking and sleep tracking too. It’s also compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, making it a great option for those who like to cross the smartphone divide every now and then.

Our reviewer gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five, concluding: “With its unique design, clean software, and accurate tracking, the CMF Watch 2 Pro gets my seal of approval as arguably the best smartwatch at this price.

“It may not deliver in-depth health or activity insights, but it’s very much a budget smartwatch that can’t be beat on value.”