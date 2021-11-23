The Beats Solo Pro are better than half price this Black Friday

We’re almost at Black Friday, which means that even more deals are coming your way, including this massively reduced Beats headset.

If you’ve been on the lookout for some of the best Black Friday deals then look no further, we’ve been collecting some of the best discounts around.

Our latest find is the Beats Solo Pro headset, a premium product that just saw its price slashed by 52% in the run-up to Black Friday.

Beats Solo Pro headset just saw a 50% price drop for Black Friday It’s the perfect time to upgrade your audio setup, as the Beats Solo Pro just saw a massive 50% price slash for Black Friday. Amazon

Was £269.95

Now just £129 View Deal

The Solo Pro headset has a sleek and minimalistic design. With no power button in sight, you simply have to fold down the headset to get them to turn off, and there are no complex button patterns to remember, just the pause/play and volume buttons.

And for the audiophiles out there, the Solo Pro headset has support for active noise cancellation (ANC), which ensures that you won’t have to listen to chattering commuters or crying babies when you’re rocking out to your favourite song.

You are also more than welcome to use the headset in Transparency mode, which lets in more ambient noise than ANC. This is the perfect mode if you’re ordering a coffee or getting your ticket checked as you can hear what’s happening around you without needing to take off your headset.

We reported that the Solo Pro headset is relatively tight-fitting to wear, which is perfect for anyone looking to wear these during exercise or any other rigorous activities.

The Solo Pro headset comes equipped with the Apple W1 chipset, which ensures a seamless wireless connection to Apple hardware, though it’s important to note that we also think it worked great with an Android phone.

Arguably the most important part of a headset is the audio. In our review, we thought that the Solo Pro have a deep bass that adds energy to the music with a clear sound.

Beats Solo Pro headset just saw a 50% price drop for Black Friday It’s the perfect time to upgrade your audio setup, as the Beats Solo Pro just saw a massive 50% price slash for Black Friday. Amazon

Was £269.95

Now just £129 View Deal

All in all, we gave the Beats Solo Pro headset 4/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the positives being the great transparency moe and superb ANC.

If you’re looking for even more tech-related discounts this month keep your eyes on Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be finding all the best Black Friday deals for you.