The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506 has seen a hefty price cut for Black Friday

In the market for a budget gaming laptop? Look no further than the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506 which has had its price slashed for Black Friday.

It’s currently available from eBuyer for the sum of £699.99, offering a pretty decent £180 discount on its RRP of £879.99.

If you’re in the market for a decent budget gaming laptop for an affordable price, then we think the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506 is a good choice. It’ll offer excellent 1080p performance at a great price.

Grab yourself this ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506 for less in this marvellous Black Friday deal Asus’ marvellous TUF Gaming F15 FX506 gaming laptop has seen a notable £180 price cut from eBuyer, bringing it down to £699.99 from its RRP of £879.99. eBuyer

Was £879.99

£699.99 View Deal

It offers good internal specs for the price with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor that, with its 2.7GHz clock speed and its 6 cores should provide pretty snappy performance within games and also for some more intense multi-threaded tasks.

You’ll also find an RTX 3050 4GB inside which can provide some sharp 1080p gaming performance for the money and offer you the chance to try out ray-tracing on the cheap. This is handy given the current shortage of RTX 3000 series cards on the market.

The display on offer with the F15 FX506 is also pretty good with it offering up a 15.6 inch FHD 144Hz panel that should be the perfect companion to the laptop’s spec sheet. The refresh rate will let it offer a smooth gaming experience, especially at 1080p, and the fact it features 250 nits of brightness should also mean it’s a decently sharp panel for the price.

Under the hood, there’s also a 512GB SSD that provides you with plenty of speedy storage for any games and applications you might install, and 8GB of RAM also ensures this more affordable gaming laptop should be up to the task of more intense working.

Grab yourself this ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506 for less in this marvellous Black Friday deal Asus’ marvellous TUF Gaming F15 FX506 gaming laptop has seen a notable £180 price cut from eBuyer, bringing it down to £699.99 from its RRP of £879.99. eBuyer

Was £879.99

£699.99 View Deal

For the money, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better budget gaming laptop than this F15 FX506 this Black Friday, and we’d say it’s worth a pickup with its decent 1080p performance, cool looks and sharp display.

If you’re interested in even more of the best Black Friday deals, have a gander below at some of the other discounts we’ve found, with amazing offers that cover everything tech, from other laptops to brilliant headphones and vacuum cleaners.