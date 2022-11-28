 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 laptop has almost £1000 off for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

If it’s an especially powerful gaming laptop you want during the Black Friday sale, then you’ll want to check out this excellent Amazon deal.

Amazon is offering the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 laptop for £2099, marking out a £900 saving on its usual £2999 price. That may not be the cheapest gaming laptop in the world, but it sure is a powerful one.

But, if you aren’t in the market for a mega-powerful laptop, but you want to find out what the best reductions and discounts are for Black Friday, then head on down to our best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals article where you’ll see that the Trusted team of experts has been hard at work trawling the web for the best deals on a wide range of tech.

The Zephyrus S17 is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H, which comes with eight cores and 16 threads and should be more than powerful enough for gaming and more intense workloads. While it may be a couple of generations old, it’s an H-series processor so it’s going to be an excellent choice for games.

Save £900 on this solid Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop at Amazon

Save £900 on this solid Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop at Amazon

Amazon has knocked 30% off this immense Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 gaming laptop, giving you an all-conquering gaming laptop for less.

  • Amazon
  • Save £900
  • £2099.99
View Deal

This is also an RTX 3080-powered laptop, which should offer an incredible gaming performance at both 1440p and 4K with more than playable frame rates. You’ll actually be able to take advantage of that 4K power, given the display here is a large 4K 17.3-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate that should offer some amazing clarity and detail as well as a large screen, too.

The Keepa graph below details the fact this laptop is at its lowest price in months and the fact there is a genuine reduction to be had. So, if you want an all-conquering game laptop for less this Black Friday, then you’ll want to take a look at this Asus laptop.

Keepa Asus ROG Zephyrus S17. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

The HyperX Quadcast streaming mic has plummeted to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

The HyperX Quadcast streaming mic has plummeted to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey 9 mins ago
You won’t believe this last-minute Cyber Monday Pixel 6 deal

You won’t believe this last-minute Cyber Monday Pixel 6 deal

Chris Smith 45 mins ago
The SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless mouse is a Cyber Monday bargain

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless mouse is a Cyber Monday bargain

Reece Bithrey 3 hours ago
This 105GB iPhone SE deal is a rare Apple bargain this Cyber Monday

This 105GB iPhone SE deal is a rare Apple bargain this Cyber Monday

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Save a massive £730 on the Razer Blade 15 before Black Friday is over

Save a massive £730 on the Razer Blade 15 before Black Friday is over

Reece Bithrey 4 hours ago
The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor has plummeted for Cyber Monday

The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor has plummeted for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey 5 hours ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s currently studying International History &a…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.