The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 laptop has almost £1000 off for Cyber Monday

If it’s an especially powerful gaming laptop you want during the Black Friday sale, then you’ll want to check out this excellent Amazon deal.

Amazon is offering the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 laptop for £2099, marking out a £900 saving on its usual £2999 price. That may not be the cheapest gaming laptop in the world, but it sure is a powerful one.

The Zephyrus S17 is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H, which comes with eight cores and 16 threads and should be more than powerful enough for gaming and more intense workloads. While it may be a couple of generations old, it’s an H-series processor so it’s going to be an excellent choice for games.

This is also an RTX 3080-powered laptop, which should offer an incredible gaming performance at both 1440p and 4K with more than playable frame rates. You’ll actually be able to take advantage of that 4K power, given the display here is a large 4K 17.3-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate that should offer some amazing clarity and detail as well as a large screen, too.

The Keepa graph below details the fact this laptop is at its lowest price in months and the fact there is a genuine reduction to be had. So, if you want an all-conquering game laptop for less this Black Friday, then you’ll want to take a look at this Asus laptop.

Keepa Asus ROG Zephyrus S17. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

