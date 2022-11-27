 large image

The Apple Watch SE is now discounted in the Black Friday sale

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

There has never been a better time to snatch up a new wearable as the Apple Watch SE is now on sale for £219.

The Black Friday official sale may be over, but that doesn’t mean there are not even more deals and bargains to be keeping an eye on over the weekend. One of the best new deals we’ve come across is this £20 reduction on the Apple Watch SE 1st generation, which has gone down from £239 to £219.

The Apple Watch SE features all the vital tech you would want in a smartwatch including GPS, so you’re not at risk of getting lost on a long walk or hike, as well as an IPX7 rating, which means that it can be submerged under after up to one meter for 30 minutes, so you will have no trouble wearing this on a rainy walk or even in a pool.

You can take calls and answer texts from your wrist to make communicating with family much easier, and feel free to set up notifications for other apps like Facebook Messenger and Instagram so you can stay in the loop with what your friends are doing.

We gave the Apple Watch SE an impressive 4.5-star review, noting that it comes with a huge range of tracking and health features like an accelerometer – which will know if you have fallen over – and movement rings. We thought the concept of filling up rings was extremely motivating and made it easier to understand how much exercise you have done over any given day.

Ultimately, unless you are looking for top-grade fitness tech on your wearables – like SpO2 sensors and ECG tracking – then the Apple Watch SE is one of the best wearables out there for iPhone users as it ties in so well to the Apple ecosystem and comes with a brilliant interface.

We rarely see too much of a discount on Apple tech so we can’t promise that this deal will make it over to the next few days, so you may want to jump on this now if you’re looking for a reliable and sturdy smartwatch to see you into the New Year.

