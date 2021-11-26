The Apple Watch 7 finally gets a price drop for Black Friday

Black Friday is here and one of the finest deals we’ve seen on Apple wearables is this saving on the latest Series 7 from John Lewis.

Usually found for £369, John Lewis & Partners has chopped £20 off that price in honour of Black Friday making it £349. Can’t say fairer than that.

We weren’t expecting many discounts on the Apple Warch 7, a wearable that hit shelves just a few weeks ago and seems to be in high demand, so even this £20 off is great to see.

Save £20 on the Apple Watch Series 7 Usually found for £369, John Lewis & Partners has chopped £20 off that price in honour of Black Friday making it £349. John Lewis and Partners

Was £269

Now £249 View Deal

As it’s from John Lewis & Partners you also get yourself an included 2 year guarantee along with free delivery. There are free returns until January 28 too, ideal if you’re buying this for someone as a festive treat.

This particular version of the Apple Watch is the smaller 41mm version and it comes in a rather stroking midnight hue colourway with a matching silicone sport band. The Apple Watch is highly customisable, so if you don’t really like the included strap you can swap it out for something a little more to your tastes.

Big features included on the Apple Watch Series 7 include GPS for accurate run-tracking without your phone attached, a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen sensor.

The watch also boasts NFC for mobile payments from Apple Pay, 8GB of onboard storage and a water-resistant body for swimming sessions.

What makes the Series 7 better than the Series 6 is a much faster charging, tougher glass on the outside and a larger display with a brighter always-on option.

The Apple Watch 7 works with iPhone 6S or newer, however there’s no support for Android phones nor can it be set up with an iPad.

We raved about the Apple Watch Series 7 when we reviewed the wearable shortly after release, saying “The bigger display is a subtle upgrade that crams more into your view and the faster charging goes some way to making up for the battery life, that’ll still only just get you through a day.”