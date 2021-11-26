 large image

The Apple Watch 7 finally gets a price drop for Black Friday

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Black Friday is here and one of the finest deals we’ve seen on Apple wearables is this saving on the latest Series 7 from John Lewis.

Usually found for £369, John Lewis & Partners has chopped £20 off that price in honour of Black Friday making it £349. Can’t say fairer than that.

We weren’t expecting many discounts on the Apple Warch 7, a wearable that hit shelves just a few weeks ago and seems to be in high demand, so even this £20 off is great to see.

As it’s from John Lewis & Partners you also get yourself an included 2 year guarantee along with free delivery. There are free returns until January 28 too, ideal if you’re buying this for someone as a festive treat.

This particular version of the Apple Watch is the smaller 41mm version and it comes in a rather stroking midnight hue colourway with a matching silicone sport band. The Apple Watch is highly customisable, so if you don’t really like the included strap you can swap it out for something a little more to your tastes.

Big features included on the Apple Watch Series 7 include GPS for accurate run-tracking without your phone attached, a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen sensor.

The watch also boasts NFC for mobile payments from Apple Pay, 8GB of onboard storage and a water-resistant body for swimming sessions.

What makes the Series 7 better than the Series 6 is a much faster charging, tougher glass on the outside and a larger display with a brighter always-on option.

Save £20 on the Apple Watch Series 7

Save £20 on the Apple Watch Series 7

Usually found for £369, John Lewis & Partners has chopped £20 off that price in honour of Black Friday making it £349.

  • John Lewis and Partners
  • Was £269
  • Now £249
View Deal

The Apple Watch 7 works with iPhone 6S or newer, however there’s no support for Android phones nor can it be set up with an iPad.

We raved about the Apple Watch Series 7 when we reviewed the wearable shortly after release, saying “The bigger display is a subtle upgrade that crams more into your view and the faster charging goes some way to making up for the battery life, that’ll still only just get you through a day.”

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
IP rating
Waterproof
Battery
Operating System
Release Date
Colours
GPS
Apple Watch Series 7
£369
$399
€429
CA$529
AU$599
Apple
41 mm
IPX6
50ATM
304 mAh
watchOS 8
2021
Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, PRODUCT RED
Yes
