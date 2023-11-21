Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Pencil just had its biggest price drop yet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re in the market for Apple’s excellent tablet stylus, check out this Apple Pencil (2nd generation) deal over on Amazon, which sees it selling for the lowest price yet.

The online retailer is selling the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for just £89 as part of its Black Friday sales event. That’s a 36% saving on the £139 RRP, which is the cheapest it’s ever been.

Save 36% on the Apple Pencil 2 this Black Friday

Save 36% on the Apple Pencil 2 this Black Friday

Amazon is selling the Apple Pencil 2 at an all-time low discount of 36% this Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • 36% saving
  • Now £89
View Deal

This is the second (and latest) Apple Pencil that Apple released, arriving back in 2018 alongside the third-generation iPad Pro. Key improvements over the first generation Apple Pencil include wireless charging rather than the original’s unwieldy Lightning connector. Just stick it to the side of the iPad using in-built magnets.

You also get a new touch sensitive area just above the tip, so you can quickly double-tap to jump from your pen to an eraser without touching the screen.

Interestingly, while Apple recently announced a third Apple Pencil to the range, it’s inferior to this 2nd generation product in several key ways. It lacks the Apple Pencil 2’s pen pressure sensitivity, touch-sensitive areas, and magnetic charging capability.

This, then, is still the ultimate Apple stylus product, which makes this chunky discount all the more appealing.

We reviewed the Apple Pencil 2 back when the iPad Pro (3rd generation) launched, and called it “an excellent stylus” with “virtually no lag when you’re drawing or writing”. It’s a sketcher’s or scribbler’s delight.

In short, this is still the ultimate Apple Pencil to buy if you’re shopping around for a cut price deal this Black Friday.

You might like…

This Wi-Fi 6 router is a Black Friday bargain for gamers

This Wi-Fi 6 router is a Black Friday bargain for gamers

Adam Speight 9 mins ago
How on Earth is the iPhone 12 this cheap?

How on Earth is the iPhone 12 this cheap?

Lewis Painter 14 mins ago
Apple AirTags have their first big price drop in ages

Apple AirTags have their first big price drop in ages

Jon Mundy 31 mins ago
Early Black Friday Deals Live: Sale now on with tons of tech discounts

Early Black Friday Deals Live: Sale now on with tons of tech discounts

Thomas Deehan 45 mins ago
TicWatch Pro 5’s double Black Friday discount is unreal

TicWatch Pro 5’s double Black Friday discount is unreal

Jon Mundy 60 mins ago
This Asus RTX 4060 laptop just got the Black Friday treatment

This Asus RTX 4060 laptop just got the Black Friday treatment

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.