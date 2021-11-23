 large image

The Apple Pencil gets a rare price drop in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Well well well, what do we have here? A pretty tempting saving on the excellent Apple Pencil 2 – that’s what.

It’s rare to see hefty discounts on Apple tech, but this Amazon Black Friday deal for the Apple Pencil 2 sees the price of the stylus chopped by £20.

That means you’re getting the Apple iPad accessory for £99, down from the usual £119 RRP.

If you’re unaware, the Apple Pencil is a handy drawing accessory for the range of iPads. It allows you to take notes, draw or just navigate without using your finger.

Now, this is the second version of the stylus and it’s different to the previous version which charged via a Lightning connector. This version is supported by iPads that charge via USB-C, including the following: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch, (3rd, 4th and 5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch, (1st, 2nd and 3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation). Don’t expect the Apple Pencil to work with an iPhone either as, sadly, it doesn’t.

This second-gen version of the Apple Pencil charges wirelessly when you attach it to the side of the tablet so you don’t need to plug it in anywhere. It’ll also automatically connect to the iPad when attached.

We haven’t reviewed the Pencil as an individual item, however we have reviewed it alongside many iPads and if you have a supported iPad then it’s a fantastic add-on. It’s very responsive and comfortable to hold for extended periods while also being an absolute pleasure to draw with.

We’re now officially into Black Friday week and the deals are coming thick and fast. You’ll find deals on everything from phones and tablets to home tech and headphones and we’re rounding up all the best ones right here on Trusted Reviews. Our best Black Friday deals page has all the finest savings and you can see a couple of our latest favourite deals below.

