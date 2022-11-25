The Amazon Echo Studio sees a jaw-dropping Black Friday price cut

Love your Amazon Echo but wish it sounded better when playing music? Step in the Amazon Echo Studio, which has seen a £50 price cut for the Black Friday sale.

The Amazon Echo Studio is an expensive smart assistant, usually costing as much as £189.99 due to its impressive audio capabilities. But the Black Friday discount means it’s now available at a far more affordable £139.99.

The Amazon Echo Studio is a smart speaker designed for audiophiles. It provides big sound and weighty bass, while supporting high-end audio features such as Dolby Atmos.

As well as having impressive audio chops, the Amazon Echo Studio has the exact same smart features as a standard Echo. That means you can use it as a timer, alarm clock and the master controller of all of your smart gadgets. Using an Echo to turn off your lights is incredibly satisfying, allowing you to be as lazy as your heart desires.

We were impressed with the Amazon Echo Studio when we reviewed it. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating, and said in our verdict: “If you’re after a smart speaker that delivers fidelity and nuance, there are better speakers than the Echo Studio. If you want to have a rollicking good time and experience 3D audio, and aren’t afraid of some thumping bass, then step right up.”

So if you want the smart functionality of an Echo, as well as the audio chops of a high-brow speaker, then we strongly recommend checking out this fantastic Black Friday deal. You won’t be disappointed.

