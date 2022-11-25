 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Amazon Echo Studio sees a jaw-dropping Black Friday price cut

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Love your Amazon Echo but wish it sounded better when playing music? Step in the Amazon Echo Studio, which has seen a £50 price cut for the Black Friday sale.

The Amazon Echo Studio is an expensive smart assistant, usually costing as much as £189.99 due to its impressive audio capabilities. But the Black Friday discount means it’s now available at a far more affordable £139.99.

That’s not the only Black Friday offer to get our tongues wagging. We’ve compiled a list of the very best Black Friday deals of 2022 so far, which includes a huge variety of discounted products from smartphones to television.

The Amazon Echo Studio is a smart speaker designed for audiophiles. It provides big sound and weighty bass, while supporting high-end audio features such as Dolby Atmos.

The Amazon Echo Studio sees a jaw-dropping Black Friday price cut

The Amazon Echo Studio sees a jaw-dropping Black Friday price cut

The Amazon Echo Studio has been treated to a £50 price cut for Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • Now £139.99
View Deal

As well as having impressive audio chops, the Amazon Echo Studio has the exact same smart features as a standard Echo. That means you can use it as a timer, alarm clock and the master controller of all of your smart gadgets. Using an Echo to turn off your lights is incredibly satisfying, allowing you to be as lazy as your heart desires.

We were impressed with the Amazon Echo Studio when we reviewed it. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating, and said in our verdict: “If you’re after a smart speaker that delivers fidelity and nuance, there are better speakers than the Echo Studio. If you want to have a rollicking good time and experience 3D audio, and aren’t afraid of some thumping bass, then step right up.”

So if you want the smart functionality of an Echo, as well as the audio chops of a high-brow speaker, then we strongly recommend checking out this fantastic Black Friday deal. You won’t be disappointed.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

These Sony wireless ANC headphones could be yours for just £69

These Sony wireless ANC headphones could be yours for just £69

Kob Monney 37 mins ago
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is almost half price in this great Black Friday deal

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is almost half price in this great Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps 37 mins ago
Best Black Friday wearable deals: Great offers on watches from Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, and more

Best Black Friday wearable deals: Great offers on watches from Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, and more

Peter Phelps 9 hours ago
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Save big on bundles, games and accessories

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Save big on bundles, games and accessories

Ryan Jones 11 hours ago
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Ryan Jones 12 hours ago
Solar charge your generators with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, now on offer for Black Friday

Solar charge your generators with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, now on offer for Black Friday

Peter Phelps 13 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.