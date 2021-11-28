The Amazon Echo Dot Kids is absurdly cheap this Black Friday

Amazon has slashed over 40% off the price of its Echo Dot Kids 4th generation smart speaker this Black Friday, marking the perfect opportunity for any parent to grab an early Christmas present for their daughter or son.

The deal is live on Amazon now and lets you grab the Echo Dot Kids for a modest £33.99. That’s a huge £26 (43%) saving on the Echo Dot Kids’ regular £59.99 retail price.

We’d recommend any parent looking for a gift for their kids take advantage of the deal while stocks last as the Echo Dot Kids is one of our favourite smart speakers at the moment.

Amazon’s slashed the price of the Echo Dot Kids The Amazon Echo Dot Kids 4th generation smart speaker is the perfect Christmas present, and at this price it’s an outright bargain. Amazon UK

Was £59.99, now £33.99 (save 43%) View Deal

The device offers most of the same smart functionality as Amazon’s regular 4th generation Dot, but comes with the added perks of a new animal inspired design, excellent parental controls and worry-free guarantee to replace it with no questions asked as long as it is in warranty.

This lead Homes Editor David Ludlow to give it an impressive 4.5/5 recommended score when he reviewed the Echo Dot Kids 4th generation in July.

“A funky overhaul to the Echo Dot, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Kids Panda or Tiger exteriors look fantastic and will appeal to younger kids. Excellent parental controls, combined with a worry-free guarantee and a year’s subscription to Kids+ makes this well worth an extra £10 over the standard model,” wrote Ludlow in his Echo Dot Kids 4th generation review.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, as you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the best price we’ve seen the Echo Dot Kids 4th generation retail for since it launched earlier this year.

Amazon’s slashed the price of the Echo Dot Kids The Amazon Echo Dot Kids 4th generation smart speaker is the perfect Christmas present, and at this price it’s an outright bargain. Amazon UK

Was £59.99, now £33.99 (save 43%) View Deal

The Amazon Echo Dot Kids 4th generation is one of many products to get a hefty Black Friday discount this year. Since the event kicked off at the start of November we’ve seen huge savings appear on everything from OLED TVs to smart plugs.

The event is set to continue with Cyber Monday set to kick off in the not too distant future. Our team of product experts will be on hand throughout the event, searching all the major retailers to offer up their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals, so make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews regularly.