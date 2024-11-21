Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Amazon Echo Black Friday smart home bundle is the ultimate Christmas gift

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Help your loved ones smarten up their home with this money-saving Echo bundle from Amazon. 

Get the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue Bulb (B22) for just £49.99 in the retailer’s Black Friday sale which is a massive saving of £60. 

This Amazon Echo bundle is a serious bargain

This Amazon Echo bundle is a serious bargain

Save a massive £60 and get the five-star Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Philips Hue Bulb for just £49.99 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £109.99
  • Now £49.99
View Deal

Considering the Echo (4th Gen) has an RRP of a whopping £109.99 on its own, this is a seriously generous bundle that’s worth snapping up while it’s still available.

The Echo (4th Gen) is a powerful smart speaker that can deliver rich, detailed sound from many streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer and, of course, Amazon Music. 

Naturally the Echo has Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa built-in which allows you to control the smart speaker with just your voice. Not only can you ask Alexa to play music and adjust the volume, but it can also tell you today’s headlines, the weather and check your calendar. 

The Echo also acts as a smart home hub for you to pair and control Zigbee and Matter-compatible devices to the speaker, which is where the included Philips Hue Bulb comes in. 

Connecting the Philips Hue Bulb to the Echo is simple and should take just a matter of minutes without the need for extra equipment. Simply install the bulb into your desired light socket, follow the directions on the Philips smartphone app and Alexa should discover the appliance and add it to your smart home hub. 

From here, you can simply use Alexa to control the light accordingly. Remember to check your light socket as the included bulb here is a B22 Bayonette Cap.

We gave the Echo (4th Gen) a perfect five-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the device as “the best smart speaker available today.”

Whether you’re starting your Christmas shopping early or you want an easy way to smarten up your home, this Amazon Echo bundle is undoubtedly a great value option.

You might like…

This Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday deal shows why Google is the king of value

This Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday deal shows why Google is the king of value

Jon Mundy 18 mins ago
Tineco’s Black Friday vacuum deal massively shows up Dyson

Tineco’s Black Friday vacuum deal massively shows up Dyson

Hannah Davies 31 mins ago
Save almost 50% on Shark’s powerful corded vacuum for pet hair

Save almost 50% on Shark’s powerful corded vacuum for pet hair

Jessica Gorringe 47 mins ago
I am hunting for a PS Portal deal on Black Friday after this huge software update

I am hunting for a PS Portal deal on Black Friday after this huge software update

Max Parker 57 mins ago
Forget Apple Watch 10 – this Series 9 Black Friday deal is a true winner

Forget Apple Watch 10 – this Series 9 Black Friday deal is a true winner

Jon Mundy 59 mins ago
Having Wi-Fi problems? This Black Friday Eero Mesh Wi-Fi offer could be the solution

Having Wi-Fi problems? This Black Friday Eero Mesh Wi-Fi offer could be the solution

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access