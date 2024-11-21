The Amazon Echo Black Friday smart home bundle is the ultimate Christmas gift

Help your loved ones smarten up their home with this money-saving Echo bundle from Amazon.

Get the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue Bulb (B22) for just £49.99 in the retailer’s Black Friday sale which is a massive saving of £60.

This Amazon Echo bundle is a serious bargain Save a massive £60 and get the five-star Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Philips Hue Bulb for just £49.99 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Amazon

Was £109.99

Now £49.99 View Deal

Considering the Echo (4th Gen) has an RRP of a whopping £109.99 on its own, this is a seriously generous bundle that’s worth snapping up while it’s still available.

The Echo (4th Gen) is a powerful smart speaker that can deliver rich, detailed sound from many streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer and, of course, Amazon Music.

Naturally the Echo has Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa built-in which allows you to control the smart speaker with just your voice. Not only can you ask Alexa to play music and adjust the volume, but it can also tell you today’s headlines, the weather and check your calendar.

The Echo also acts as a smart home hub for you to pair and control Zigbee and Matter-compatible devices to the speaker, which is where the included Philips Hue Bulb comes in.

Connecting the Philips Hue Bulb to the Echo is simple and should take just a matter of minutes without the need for extra equipment. Simply install the bulb into your desired light socket, follow the directions on the Philips smartphone app and Alexa should discover the appliance and add it to your smart home hub.

From here, you can simply use Alexa to control the light accordingly. Remember to check your light socket as the included bulb here is a B22 Bayonette Cap.

We gave the Echo (4th Gen) a perfect five-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the device as “the best smart speaker available today.”

Whether you’re starting your Christmas shopping early or you want an easy way to smarten up your home, this Amazon Echo bundle is undoubtedly a great value option.