Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday Week sale, including solid discounts on a range of third-party products and Amazon’s own tech – including the Kindle Paperwhite released just weeks ago.

This marks the first-ever discount for the new Kindle Paperwhite, with Amazon offering the premium e-reader without ads for just £134.99 right now – a healthy £35 off its regular £169.99 RRP. And, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you could even get it delivered on the same day depending on where you live.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite has its first ever discount for Black Friday Despite only launching on 30 October, the new Kindle Paperwhite (without ads) is already discounted, making one of our favourite Kindles all the more tempting. Amazon

This is a fantastic deal on Amazon’s premium e-reader that only launched on 30 October 2024, with the upgraded Paperwhite offering several key benefits over its predecessor including a larger 7-inch screen, a 25% uptick in page turns and up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge.

In fact, it garnered an impressive 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award in our Kindle Paperwhite (2024) review, with reviewer Max Parker remarking that it “nails the balance between having the best, largest display without being a giant tablet-sized device”.

As a result, the Paperwhite was an absolute joy to read on. The improved anti-reflective properties of the transparent display surface made it handle bright sources of light directly off the surface way better than before. There’s also an upgraded LED front lighting system that made the reading experience more natural without the overly cool hues of previous Paperwhites.

Throw in Amazon’s industry-leading library of e-books and Audible audiobooks, strong battery life and new colourful finishes, Max felt that it could be the “perfect Kindle”.

So, whether you’re thinking about buying your first Kindle or you’re looking to upgrade your old Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is a very tempting choice – especially at its discounted price point.

