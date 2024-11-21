Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite has its first ever discount for Black Friday

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday Week sale, including solid discounts on a range of third-party products and Amazon’s own tech – including the Kindle Paperwhite released just weeks ago. 

This marks the first-ever discount for the new Kindle Paperwhite, with Amazon offering the premium e-reader without ads for just £134.99 right now – a healthy £35 off its regular £169.99 RRP. And, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you could even get it delivered on the same day depending on where you live. 

Despite only launching on 30 October, the new Kindle Paperwhite (without ads) is already discounted, making one of our favourite Kindles all the more tempting.

This is a fantastic deal on Amazon’s premium e-reader that only launched on 30 October 2024, with the upgraded Paperwhite offering several key benefits over its predecessor including a larger 7-inch screen, a 25% uptick in page turns and up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge.

In fact, it garnered an impressive 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award in our Kindle Paperwhite (2024) review, with reviewer Max Parker remarking that it “nails the balance between having the best, largest display without being a giant tablet-sized device”. 

New Kindle Paperwhite - store page in hand
As a result, the Paperwhite was an absolute joy to read on. The improved anti-reflective properties of the transparent display surface made it handle bright sources of light directly off the surface way better than before. There’s also an upgraded LED front lighting system that made the reading experience more natural without the overly cool hues of previous Paperwhites. 

Throw in Amazon’s industry-leading library of e-books and Audible audiobooks, strong battery life and new colourful finishes, Max felt that it could be the “perfect Kindle”. 

So, whether you’re thinking about buying your first Kindle or you’re looking to upgrade your old Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is a very tempting choice – especially at its discounted price point.

If the Kindle Paperwhite doesn’t tickle your fancy, take a look at our hand-picked selection of the best early Black Friday deals separately.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

