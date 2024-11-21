Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The AEG 7000 tumble dryer has dropped to nearly half-price this Black Friday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re waiting for a tumble dryer bargain this Black Friday, we’ve got the deal for you. The AEG 7000 SensiDry Tumble Dryer is currently 46% cheaper on Amazon

Shop today and you can bag the Class A++ tumble dryer for just £446. Considering the dryer would have previously set you back £819.99, this is a monumental £373.99 discount. 

The AEG 7000 SensiDry Tumble Dryer is a dryer that uses heat pump technology to dry clothes evenly and at low temperatures in a timely manner. This means clothes do not encounter any unnecessary heat that might shorten their lifespan in the long term. 

MixDry allows you to dry cottons and synthetics together without worrying about sorting them beforehand, while PreciseDry saves energy by adjusting the cycle duration and energy usage based on the load size. There’s also a Delicate option to reduce temperature and a Sensitive one to protect your clothes from excessive heat. 

Anticrease technology enables the drum to rotate in two directions, reducing the risk of wrinkles, while Delay Start lets you specify exactly when your laundry should be ready so you can hang it up right away. 

When it comes to design, this is a freestanding tumble dryer with an 8kg drum. The door is fully reversible, enabling four different handle placements, while the single EcoFlow Filter is easy to remove and clean. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

