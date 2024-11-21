The AEG 7000 tumble dryer has dropped to half-price this Black Friday

If you’re waiting for a tumble dryer bargain this Black Friday, we’ve got the deal for you. The AEG 7000 SensiDry Tumble Dryer is currently 50% cheaper on Amazon.

Shop today and you can bag the Class A++ tumble dryer for just £406. Considering the dryer would have previously set you back £819.99, this is a monumental £413.99 discount.

Was £819.99

£406 View Deal

It’s important to point out that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the AEG 7000 drop to £406 on Amazon. However, the last time the price dropped this low was May, meaning it’s been a good six months since the tumble dryer was this cheap.

The AEG 7000 SensiDry Tumble Dryer is a dryer that uses heat pump technology to dry clothes evenly and at low temperatures in a timely manner. This means clothes do not encounter any unnecessary heat that might shorten their lifespan in the long term.

MixDry allows you to dry cottons and synthetics together without worrying about sorting them beforehand, while PreciseDry saves energy by adjusting the cycle duration and energy usage based on the load size. There’s also a Delicate option to reduce temperature and a Sensitive one to protect your clothes from excessive heat.

Anticrease technology enables the drum to rotate in two directions, reducing the risk of wrinkles, while Delay Start lets you specify exactly when your laundry should be ready so you can hang it up right away.

When it comes to design, this is a freestanding tumble dryer with an 8kg drum. The door is fully reversible, enabling four different handle placements, while the single EcoFlow Filter is easy to remove and clean.

