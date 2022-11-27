 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 5-star SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a gaming bargain for a limited time only

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

The Arctis line of gaming headsets from SteelSeries is practically the stuff of legend by this point, and you can now purchase the 5-star Arctis 7 from Amazon at a discounted Black Friday price.

It’s available for you to pick up for £94.99. which compared to the RRP of £159.99, offers you a 41% discount, making it an excellent deal.

If you aren’t after a new gaming headset but the idea of grabbing a Black Friday bargain is still something you’re interested in doing, then head on down to our best Black Friday deals article where the Trusted experts have rounded up the biggest reductions on a great variety of gadgets.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 has been around for a few years, but over that time, it’s continued to get better. While the previous model, which we gave a 5-star rating to, only worked with PC and PS4, the model available here also works with PS5 – that all comes thanks to the bundled 2.4GHz dongle for wireless connectivity providing you with a stable and solid, wire-free connection for ultimate minimalism and function.

Grab the SteelSeries Arctis 7 from Amazon for just £95

Grab the SteelSeries Arctis 7 from Amazon for just £95

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a legend of the gaming headset world, and you too can join in the fun for less than £100 in this excellent Amazon Black Friday deal.

  • Amazon
  • Save £65
  • £94.99
View Deal

The good times keep rolling for the Arctis 7, especially on the audio front, where we noted they offered excellent clarity on both vocals and instruments, regardless of genre, and games such as Horizon Zero Dawn became rather immersive. The addition of DTS Headphone:X also brings surround sound support to the party if you’d like even more immersion.

In our testing, the Arctis 7’s battery life also proved to be decent, with a total runtime of approximately 24 hours, which meets SteelSeries’ claims, and means you’ll be able to go for a week or two without charging this headset back up. It’s also a comfortable one too, with plenty of padding around the earcups and a ski-goggle suspension headband that has become a signature feature of the Arctis line over the years.

Below you’ll find a Keepa price comparison graph for the Arctis 7 which portrays how its current price of £94.99 is the lowest we’ve seen it go for months, meaning the time is right for you to pull the trigger if you’ve been thinking of grabbing this headset..

Keepa SteelSeries Arctis 7. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Chris Smith 11 mins ago
Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Kob Monney 14 mins ago
This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

Hannah Davies 20 mins ago
The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

Peter Phelps 23 mins ago
Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 31 mins ago
Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Reece Bithrey 49 mins ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s currently studying International History &a…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.