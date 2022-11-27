The 5-star SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a gaming bargain for a limited time only

The Arctis line of gaming headsets from SteelSeries is practically the stuff of legend by this point, and you can now purchase the 5-star Arctis 7 from Amazon at a discounted Black Friday price.

It’s available for you to pick up for £94.99. which compared to the RRP of £159.99, offers you a 41% discount, making it an excellent deal.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 has been around for a few years, but over that time, it’s continued to get better. While the previous model, which we gave a 5-star rating to, only worked with PC and PS4, the model available here also works with PS5 – that all comes thanks to the bundled 2.4GHz dongle for wireless connectivity providing you with a stable and solid, wire-free connection for ultimate minimalism and function.

The good times keep rolling for the Arctis 7, especially on the audio front, where we noted they offered excellent clarity on both vocals and instruments, regardless of genre, and games such as Horizon Zero Dawn became rather immersive. The addition of DTS Headphone:X also brings surround sound support to the party if you’d like even more immersion.

In our testing, the Arctis 7’s battery life also proved to be decent, with a total runtime of approximately 24 hours, which meets SteelSeries’ claims, and means you’ll be able to go for a week or two without charging this headset back up. It’s also a comfortable one too, with plenty of padding around the earcups and a ski-goggle suspension headband that has become a signature feature of the Arctis line over the years.

Below you’ll find a Keepa price comparison graph for the Arctis 7 which portrays how its current price of £94.99 is the lowest we’ve seen it go for months, meaning the time is right for you to pull the trigger if you’ve been thinking of grabbing this headset..

Keepa SteelSeries Arctis 7. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

