The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM3 have plummeted to £159 for Black Friday

One of the finest pairs of noise-cancelling headphones just saw a huge price drop, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

It’s important that your headphones are able to do your favourite tracks justice, and we can say with certainty that the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones will bring every album to life.

We named them one of the best noise-cancelling headphones that you can buy, with a QN1 chip that not only greatly benefits audio performance, but also does a great job of tackling a irritating ambient noise that can keep you distracted during moments of productivity.

Drop the beat with a pair of noise cancelling Sony headphones Experience music the way you've always wanted to with the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones. With noise-cancelling as the key feature, your favourite song has never sounded this good.

Was £206.72

Now only £159 View Deal

These headphones also have support for LDAC and aptX HD, which are high-resolution audio codecs. LDAC is an audio technology from Sony that sends up to three times more data, so you can enjoy your music in high quality while still being wireless.

Unlike its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM3 use the industry standard of USB-C as opposed to Micro-USB. The Quick Charge feature is also worth a shoutout, as just 10 minutes of charging can yield up to five hours of battery life, so you won’t be chasing down power outlets during a daily commute.

It’s not just the audio quality that’s impressive however, Sony has managed to create a pair of quality headphones that are equally as comfortable to wear; the padding of the earcup is thick and the space for your ear has been increased compared to the earlier models, with the weight sitting at a reasonable 255g.

In the moments when you might want to pause noise cancelling and get a glimpse of what’s happening around you, the XM3 have Quick Attention mode. Simply cover the right earcup with your palm and the headphones will amplify the sounds around you, letting you hear important information and conversations around your without having to take them off.

While the XM3 have been surpassed by the newer Sony WH-1000XM4, the latter still costs a fair deal more than the former, making this the better option if you want a premium sounding pair of headphones that don’t break the bank.

Even without newer features like auto-pause when removing the headphones, the XM3 are still an excellent choice and easily one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen yet.