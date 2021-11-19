The 5-star Sony WF-1000XM4 have fallen below £200 for Black Friday

Amazon’s slashed 20% of the price of the award winning Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds with an early Black Friday deal.

The deal lets you pick up the 5/5 recommended true wireless earbuds for a modest £200, marking a £50 saving on their regular £250 RRP.

We’d thoroughly recommend any music fan take advantage of the deal while stocks last. The Sony WF-1000XM4 are one of an elite number of earphones to secure a perfect 5/5 score. The buds also won the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 best true wireless category earlier this year.

Grab the Sony WF-1000XM4 with 20% off this Black Friday Save £50 off the award winning Sony WF-1000XM4 with this early Black Friday deal, which slashes 20% off the true wireless earbuds’ regular £250 RRP. Amazon

Was £250, now £200 View Deal

The buds won the award after proving to be THE best true wireless on the market. Highlights include a comfy ergonomic fit, wonderfully detailed and dynamic audio, stellar active noise cancellation and lengthy battery life.

As TV and Audio Editor, Kob Monney concluded in his Sony WF-1000XM4 review:

“The Sony WF-1000XM4 improves over their predecessor in terms of design and comfort, the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation once again is impressive, and there’s no finer-sounding true wireless on the market. They sound absolutely sublime.”

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, the Keepa graph below also shows the deal lets you grab the buds at the best we’ve seen in the last three months, showing the saving isn’t to be sniffed at. Keepa is a price tracking tool for Amazon.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 deal is one of many brilliant early Black Friday deals to appear over the last couple of weeks. Despite Black Friday only being set to take place next week, numerous big name stores have been rolling out a steady stream of cracking deals since the month of November began. We’ve already seen solid discounts on everything from top end OLED TVs to affordable coffee machines appear.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as our team of product experts will be scouring the digital stores to offer you their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals to appear this year.