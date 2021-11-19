 large image

The 5-star MacBook Air M1 gets a Black Friday discount

Apple isn’t known for joining in on the Black Friday fun, but it looks like the MacBook Air M1 has been discounted on online retailer Very.

The M1-powered MacBook Air is currently available for £899, saving you a hefty £100. At that price, you’re getting an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 7-Core GPU, as well as 256GB of storage space.

MacBook Air M1 joins in on the Black Friday sales

MacBook Air M1 joins in on the Black Friday sales

Very has included the M1-powered MacBook Air in the Black Friday sale, reducing the price to £899, which represents fantastic value for a laptop we gave 5 stars in our 2020 review.

That admittedly isn’t a generous amount of storage space, but if you make use of cloud services such as iCloud, then it shouldn’t be a major issue.

We gave the MacBook Air M1 a perfect 5-star rating when we reviewed it back in 2020. Our reviewer, Max Parker, said: “This is a ridiculously capable laptop offering fantastic battery life – it’s an instant recommendation for anyone looking for a MacBook Air.”

In benchmark tests, it saw faster CPU speeds than every Windows laptop in the same price range, while also achieving an impressive 12-hour battery life.

This ultra-portable laptop only weighs 1.29kg too, making it an ideal option for students and office workers who need to frequently carry their laptop around in a bag.

We were so impressed that we ranked it second in our Best Laptop list, behind only the Dell XPS 13 OLED which costs a few hundred quid more. But if you’d rather opt for macOS over Windows, then the MacBook Air is a fantastic option.

It’s worth knowing that the M1 MacBook has actually been available through Amazon at the same £899 for a couple of months now. But with Apple rarely offering discounts for the latest laptops in their respective range, it’s unlikely that you’ll see this fantastic laptop reduced to an even cheaper price before the end of the year.

The Trusted Take

The MacBook Air is one of the best laptops you can currently buy. The performance power offered by the M1 chip is remarkable, while the keyboard and battery life also make it dream for those who work on the go.

