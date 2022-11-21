 large image

The 4K Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal offers outstanding value

The Dell XPS 13 is considered to be one of the very best 13-inch laptops, especially when you pick the model with the stunning 4K display. And now Amazon has given the laptop a huge £199 discount as part of Black Friday.

The 4K model of the Dell XPS 13 laptop usually costs £1549, but has now been discounted to a far more affordable £1349.99. With the Black Friday deal, you’ll be saving 13% on the Dell laptop.

This isn’t the only Black Friday deal you should be excited for. We’ve assembled a list of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen across the web, with savings for laptops, smartphones, TVs, headphones and more.

The Dell XPS 13 on offer is a great choice for office workers or students who want a laptop that’s both portable and powerful.

The Dell XPS 13 packs a 12th Generation Intel Core processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The laptop also has a touchscreen that allows you to navigate the web via swipes and prods.

The 4K screen resolution is the standout attraction though, ensuring that supported software is displayed with incredible detail. This should make the XPS 13 a superb pick for those who like to watch Netflix and Disney Plus on the go.

We haven’t reviewed this 2022 model of the Dell XPS 13 just yet, but the XPS range has typically scored very high thanks to their excellent build quality and design.

As you can see below, the Keepa price tracker shows that this is the cheapest price the 4K Dell XPS 13 has been available for in the past few months. So if you’ve ever fancied having a 4K laptop, this is the best time to make a move.

Best Black Friday Deals

