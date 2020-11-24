The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is now only £18.99 for a limited time

On the hunt for a smart speaker this Black Friday? The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now just £18.99 with free delivery when you shop through Currys PC World’s eBay storefront.

The small smart speaker, which was originally priced at £49.99, has seen a massive 62% price reduction in the Black Friday sale. Whether you’re looking for a gift for a tech-savvy friend or a small speaker to expand your smart home set-up, this is a great affordable pick.

Deal: Get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) in Charcoal for just £18.99 (also available in Heather Grey)

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is the 2018 edition of the Alexa-powered smart speaker and is available in both Charcoal and Heather Grey colours options.

Alexa can answer questions, set timers, create lists, create calendar reminders and keep you up to date with the news, weather, traffic and sports all with simple commands. You can even use your voice to dim smart lights and lock doors all without pressing a button.

Skills allow you to teach your Echo how to do new things and you can use the smart speaker to make calls to mobile and home numbers across the UK. There’s even a Drop In feature, which allows you to speak to people in other rooms through a second Echo. Pick up a couple Echo Dots and you’ll never have to raise your voice to be heard around the house again.

You can ask Alexa to play music, too. The Echo Dot is compatible with many music services, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn, as well as Audible and radio stations. You can also pair the speaker with Fire TV to use your voice to browse films and TV series.

Awarding the Echo Dot with a four-star rating and its status as a Trusted Reviews Recommended Product, Homes Editor David Ludlow wrote:

“While the previous Echo Dots were cheap ways to extend smart home control all over your home, they weren’t the most attractive devices and had weedy sounds. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as a vast improvement on the originals, even though it costs exactly the same. The new finish looks fantastic and the new Echo Dot is a device that you’d happily put out on show. Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness, which makes Alexa easier to understand and means that the odd bit of music or radio is a possibility. If you’re looking to put Alexa in more rooms, then this is the device to buy”.

Amazon recently updated its Echo Dot line with the Echo Dot (4th Gen). While the new Dot sees a new spherical design and some upgrades in audio performance, it’ll also set you back quite a bit more at £49.99 full-price. If you’re looking for a great Echo Dot speaker at a more affordable price, the 3rd Gen remains a great choice.

If you’re thinking of picking up the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now is a great time to grab it. £18.99 is a fantastic price for this nifty little smart speaker and, with free delivery, it’s difficult to argue with this 62% discount.

