The 2nd gen Google Nest Hub just saw a great price drop for Black Friday

You can make your home almost as smart as you for just two-thirds the original price with this Google Nest Hub deal.

For anyone wanting to smartify their home (or even add to their existing smart home ecosystem), you can snag a 2nd generation Google Nest Hub for a fraction of the RRP, making it one of the cheapest prices it’s gone for since release.

This Google Nest Hub deal is a hard one to miss The Google Nest Hub 2nd generation smart speaker can become the centre of your helpful home this November, all for just a fraction of the original price. Argos

Was £89.99

Now only £59.99 View Deal

In terms of design, the Nest Hub will fit in anywhere. Coming in three colours – Charcoal, Grey and Pink – the minimalistic design won’t be too distracting in a room, so feel free to have it on your bedside table, or on the kitchen counter.

In best practice however, the Nest Hub is better served as a bedside companion with Google offering a free year preview of Sleep Sensing, which monitors how you sleep using Ambient EQ light sensors and microphones to detect you moving, coughing or snoring as you drift off.

The 7-inch screen can be set to slowly get brighter in the mornings when your alarm goes off, perfect for those slower days where you want an easy start.

Looking again at the screen, it has a resolution of 1024 x 600 and has an anti-reflective coating, which makes it easier to use no matter the lighting conditions. The colours look vibrant and the images look sharp; if you wanted, you can even watch Netflix or Disney+ on your new Hub since Google has the required support.

The Nest Hub allows users to use gestures instead of using the screen or talking; slap your hands towards the screen to make it snooze, or wave to start up your favourite song.

We gave the 2nd generation Google Nest Hub 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, and considering this new Black Friday price tag, we wouldn’t expect it to be sitting around for long.

If you’re interested in even more great Black Friday deals then keep your eyes peeled on Trusted Reviews over the next few weeks.