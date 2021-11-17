 large image

The 256GB Galaxy S21 has plummeted by £120 for Black Friday

If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone this Black Friday then this impressive saving on the Samsung Galaxy S21 is certainly worth a look.

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB model to £699.

This represents a fairly hefty saving of £120, or 15%, from the original RRP of £819. it’s also the cheapest price we’ve seen this phone drop to on Amazon, with previous lows around the £720 mark.

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 in a number of hues, including the slick purple you can see in the picture at the top of this article, and as it’s an unlocked device it isn’t locked to a single network. You can simply pop your SIM card from your outgoing phone and slot it into this one. If your network and plan support 5G you also benefit from those faster speeds as this is a 5G phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 itself is a great phone and we can easily say it’s one of the best Android phones of the year. It has snappy performance, a sleek look with a very stylish camera module on the back and plenty of high-end tech.

The screen, for example, is a sharp OLED panel with impressive brightness levels while the Exynos processor makes light work of intensive apps and games. You’ll find other handy features like Qi wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner and fast USB-C charging too.

In terms of the camera, there are three main rear sensors all of which snap impressive shots.

In our 4/5 review, we said “There are sacrifices yes, but this is still a great phone for a more enticing price. It has a lovely screen, a reliable camera and a slick new design that feels a little bit futuristic. The basics are here and they’re all done excellently.”

This model has 256GB storage, double the typical 128GB you’ll find reduced. As there’s no micro SD expansion picking a higher storage model is always better especially if you want to store lots of pictures, videos, games and apps.

