Black Friday is here and if you’ve been hankering for some savings on the latest edition of the iPad Pro then you’re in luck.

Currys, as part of its Black Friday sale, has chopped a tasty £50 off the iPad Pro 11-inch that was released earlier in the year.

That means you can now bag the tablet – which happens to comfortably be one of the best around – for £699, down from its usual RRP of £749.

Save £50 on the iPad Pro 11-inch Currys, as part of its Black Friday sale, has chopped a tasty £50 off the iPad Pro 11-inch that was released earlier in the year. That means you can now grab it for £699. Currys

was £749

£699 View Deal

iPads, especially the latest versions, don’t tend to get huge discounts so this saving is certainly welcome for those hoping to bag a shiny new tablet in time for Christmas.

The Pro is the top-end iPad from Apple and a seriously impressive bit of kit for those who use a tablet for more than just binging Netflix and checking emails. This is a true workhorse of a device, powered by the same M1 chip as the MacBook Pro.

That high-end chipset leads to unmatched performance for a tablet, easily running any game or app you can find on the App Store. Many of these apps are seriously capable too, with specific ones for 4K video editing, RAW photo manipulation and sketching.

On the front you’ve got a gorgeous, high-resolution HDR-capable display that refreshes at 120Hz for smooth motion and responsive inputs from the sold-separately Apple Pencil. This display is also very accurate and ideal for catching up on some Apple TV+ shows once all the work is done.

There’s 128GB of storage for your files, snaps, games and downloaded movies along with more than enough RAM for smooth multitasking.

The tablet itself is a looker too, with squared-off sides and a flat black. It looks modern, but with a retro Apple finish we really appreciate.

As a reminder, we’ll be bringing you all the best Black Friday deals as they come in. You can see a few of our latest savings below, or see our main deals page for everything that has caught our eye.

Trusted Take The iPad Pro 11-inch is a jam-packed tablet that can, for many, replace a laptop, Discounts are rare on these products too, making this deal even better. By Max Parker Contact via Twitter Deputy and mobile editor