The 2021 Fire TV Stick 4K has fallen to its lowest price ever

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

It might not be Black Friday weekend just yet, but the deals are already in full swing. The Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote has now plummeted to half price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

Any other day, you’d need to pay £49.99 to get your hands on the Fire TV Stick 4K. Now, that price has dropped to just £24.99 on Amazon. That’s a £25 saving on the 4K streaming stick, while this deal lasts. 

Not only that, but this is actually the lowest we’ve seen the Fire TV Stick 4K fall, as you can see in this screenshot from price history tool, Keepa. 

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Keepa
The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most affordable 4K streaming stick, sitting in between the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max in the brand’s line-up. 

Considering the standard Fire TV Stick usually costs £39.99 and the pared-down Fire TV Stick Lite £29.99, this Black Friday deal means you can get the 4K model for even less than you’d usually pay for Amazon’s cheapest streaming stick. 

Of course, the other two models have seen their prices slashed for Black Friday too, but this only goes to show that the November sale is the best time to grab one of Amazon’s streaming sticks – and the Fire TV Stick 4K is a great option. 

The streaming stick displays 4K HDR images with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. There’s also Dolby Atmos audio, which works with compatible home audio systems to provide immersive, cinematic audio. 

One of the biggest draws of a streaming stick is the huge amount of content they allow you to access. The Fire TV Stick 4K packs hundreds of thousands of films and episodes across major streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Now and, of course, Amazon Prime Video. 

There’s also support for music streaming, as well a live TV with BT Sport, Sky News, ITV Hub and more. 

The Fire TV Stick 4K also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which allows you to control playback with physical buttons or use your voice to search for content. You can even use Alexa to control other smart home devices, like your lights or smart cameras. 

Save 50% on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K this Black Friday

Save 50% on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K this Black Friday

The Fire TV Stick 4K has been reduced from £49.99 to £24.99 for a limited time this Black Friday. Head to Amazon today to save 50% on the 4K HDR streaming stick.

  • Amazon
  • Was £49.99
  • Now £24.99
View Deal

If you’re on the lookout for a 4K streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K is an excellent choice and, right now, it’s 50% off on Amazon. Shop this Black Friday to save £25 on the £49.99 streaming stick and get it for just £24.99.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

