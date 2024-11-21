Tefal’s Easy Fry dual-zone air fryer has dropped under £100

Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in an air fryer ahead of the holiday season and this one is big enough to feed the whole family.

The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer has been reduced to a tempting £99.99 on Amazon. That’s 45% off the air fryer’s usual £179.99 price, saving you £80 when you shop this November.

Don’t miss this brilliant deal on Tefal’s large capacity, 8-in-1 air fryer.

The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer has a huge 8.3L capacity split into two drawers – one 5.2L and another 3.1L. This means you can heat the small drawer alone to make a single portion and save energy, or use both drawers to cook two foods in two different ways at the same time for complete meals that can feed up to eight people.

One of the major reasons people invest in an air fryer is the health benefits. Air fryers typically produce the same crispy, crunchy results as frying faster and requiring less oil and energy than conventional frying methods.

Of course, this 8-in-1 countertop appliance isn’t just an air fryer. The eight functions allow you to roast chicken, sear steaks, bake cakes, dehydrate fruit and more.

Finally, there’s no need for preheating with this particular air fryer. Tefal’s exclusive Extra Crisp technology allows you to choose from eight programmes or set your own temperature with no extra wait times.

