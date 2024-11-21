Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tefal’s Easy Fry dual-zone air fryer has dropped under £100

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in an air fryer ahead of the holiday season and this one is big enough to feed the whole family. 

The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer has been reduced to a tempting £99.99 on Amazon. That’s 45% off the air fryer’s usual £179.99 price, saving you £80 when you shop this November. 

Save a huge 45% on this Tefal dual-zone air fryer

Save a huge 45% on this Tefal dual-zone air fryer

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer, now just £99.99. That’s a £80 saving compared to the 8-in-1 air fryer’s £179.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179.99
  • £99.99
View Deal

Don’t miss this brilliant deal on Tefal’s large capacity, 8-in-1 air fryer. 

The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer has a huge 8.3L capacity split into two drawers – one 5.2L and another 3.1L. This means you can heat the small drawer alone to make a single portion and save energy, or use both drawers to cook two foods in two different ways at the same time for complete meals that can feed up to eight people. 

One of the major reasons people invest in an air fryer is the health benefits. Air fryers typically produce the same crispy, crunchy results as frying faster and requiring less oil and energy than conventional frying methods. 

Of course, this 8-in-1 countertop appliance isn’t just an air fryer. The eight functions allow you to roast chicken, sear steaks, bake cakes, dehydrate fruit and more. 

Finally, there’s no need for preheating with this particular air fryer. Tefal’s exclusive Extra Crisp technology allows you to choose from eight programmes or set your own temperature with no extra wait times. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re not set on this Tefal air fryer, we’d also recommend checking out the Cuisinart Mini Oven, another air fryer that has been reduced to £98 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

You might like…

This Ninja kettle is a Black Friday bargain at £79.99

This Ninja kettle is a Black Friday bargain at £79.99

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
This WearOS smartwatch is a steal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

This WearOS smartwatch is a steal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
The Ninja Double Stack is a bargain this Black Friday

The Ninja Double Stack is a bargain this Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
The versatile Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 has dropped to £199 in the Black Friday sale

The versatile Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 has dropped to £199 in the Black Friday sale

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Our favourite budget Chromebook is going cheap this Black Friday

Our favourite budget Chromebook is going cheap this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
The AEG 7000 tumble dryer has dropped to half-price this Black Friday

The AEG 7000 tumble dryer has dropped to half-price this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access