Another, day, another deal, another enormous price drop for a pair of wireless earbuds. This time it’s the turn of the Technics’ EAH-AZ70W, which could be yours for just £149.99.

Previously the Technics had an RRP of £225, and this reduction for Cyber Monday sees £75.23 slashed off the price, bringing them in line with the Sony WF-1000XM3.

Considering the Technics came out this year (this summer in fact), this deal represents a big saving on a still relatively new piece of headphone tech.

Deal: Get The Technics EAH-AZ70W wireless earbuds for £149.99 (save £75.23)

We liked the EAH-AZ70W a lot, awarding them 4.5 stars in our review, noting that they were solidly built, sounded great and offered a reliable noise cancellation performance. They are a pair made for lovers of music, so sports fans may not find them the best option with their bulky build quality.

Still, they carry an IPX4 rating that secures them from splashes of water, so you needn’t worry about them getting damaged in the rain. They feature 10-mm driver units to achieve the same level high-quality sound as you’d get from a wired headphones without sacrificing the convenience that wireless performance offers.

Technics’ Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling technology uses feedforward and feedback methods, as well as digital and analogue processing to suppress external sounds. In layman’s terms the ANC performance is very good, and on a par from what you can expect from top tier performers.

Battery life is six hours with noise-cancellation activated, and the charging case contains another 18 hours for a total of 24, which is about the average for a premium noise-cancelling earbud.

And how do they sound? Wonderfully balanced and precise, the kind of audio performance we’ve come to expect from a brand as illustrious as Technics.

A deal such as this is too good to refuse if you’re on the search for a premium wireless earbud at a cheaper price.

