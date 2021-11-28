TCL’s 65-inch C725K is one of the cheapest QLED Black Friday deals

Not bought a TV yet during the Black Friday festivities? Well there’s still plenty on offer with TCL’s brand new C725K getting a reduction.

The C725K is one of TCL’s newest TVs and the 65-inch has had £100 taken off its price, reducing it to £699. It’s not often we see a QLED at this size for this price.

TCL's 65-inch C725K model has been reduced for Black Friday by £100

Save £100

Now £699 View Deal

QLED, also know as Quantum Dot, offers a wider and more accurate range of colours than a traditional LCD TV is a capable of. It also can hit a higher brightness, though this is dependant on the type of display used. With that higher brightness, the screen’s performance is less affected by ambient light and reflections, too.

When it comes to HDR it’s a full house, with the TCL stating it supports HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision. That ensures the TV plays well all types of HDR content from various streaming apps and sources.

Speaking of apps, the TCL C725K has the latest Android OS offering access to thousands of apps in the Google Play Store. Google Assistant is built-in for hands-free assistance for any query you have, while Chromecast means you can stream directly from any app on a mobile device that supports it.

For gamers, this TCL is claimed to have a pretty fast response (it’s the official TV of Call of Duty), its screen size will ensure that you have a big canvas to beat your rivals on. Dolby Vision for Gaming is also supported, offering optimal black levels, brightness and better colour reproduction with Xbox Series consoles.

The audio system is supplied by Onkyo, which is Dolby Atmos compatible to improve the TV’s processing with higher quality soundtracks.

If you’ve missed out on one of the cheaper Black Friday deals for massive screen sizes, then this TCL C725K could represent an opportunity to get a recently released big-screen model for less.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub.