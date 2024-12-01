You won’t find a cheaper 55-inch TV Black Friday deal than this TCL

We’ve seen a few great TV deals this Black Friday but this one might blow all the rest out of the water.

TCL have already delivered a few cracking deals over Black Friday but this one is almost too good to be true. Over at Amazon the TCL 55V6BK has been reduced by 25%, and you can get this 55-inch model for £278.

Get a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for just £278 Has there been a better TV this Black Friday? Get this 55-inch TCL TV for just £278 Amazon

Now £278 View Deal

We’re going to temper the cartwheels you’re likely doing with the knowledge that this TV doesn’t boast some of the advanced features that other TCL TVs have. Nevertheless, if you’re not interested in fancy features and have eyes on a affordable 55-inch TV, we haven’t come across a deal as good as this one for Black Friday.

What you get is a 55-inch TV with support for HDR10 and HLG, the latter is what you’ll need to experience 4K HDR broadcasts with the likes of Sky TV and BBC iPlayer in the UK. There is Dolby Audio, and the TCL product implies that there is Dolby Atmos support, so you gain 3D immersive audio if you plug in a compatible soundbar or sound system.

This model comes with Android TV, so all the big popular apps such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video etc are available. Support for Freeview Play also means that you get the likes of ITVX, Channel 4 and other UK catch-up apps included within the Android interface. Never miss out on an episode of A Place by the Sea again.

Chromecast is there for streaming to the TV via a mobile device, Google Assistant for search and voice control; and for gamers, this TCL offers a game mode to reduce latency for the quickest performance. Three HDMI inputs offers the option to plug in other sources to the TV.

This isn’t the most feature-packed TV but for the money, this would seem to offer excellent value. If low prices are what you’ve been hunting for this Black Friday, the TCL 55V6BK is easily one of the best TV deals going. Don’t delay and give this Black Friday deal a closer look.