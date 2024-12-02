Monitor your home’s energy usage with these affordable smart plugs

As we’re all trying to be more mindful about how much energy we’re using at home, the Tapo smart plugs are an affordable way to keep an eye on your energy usage and make more conscious, money-saving decisions.

Get a four-pack of Tapo (P110) Smart Plugs for just £26.99 in Amazon's Black Friday event.

Get four Tapo smart plugs for just £26.99 on Amazon Get four Tapo P110 Smart Plugs for just £26.99 in this Black Friday offer from Amazon and save a massive £21.99 off the usual price.

Was £47.99

Now £26.99 View Deal

The Tapo P110 smart plug is a seriously clever, compact device that allows you to smarten up your standard appliances and control them remotely via either the Tapo iOS and Android app or with compatible voice assistants.

Setting up your smart plug is simple, as all you need to do is download the Tapo smartphone app, plug the P110 into a socket and then follow the easy-to-follow instructions within the app.

From here, you can then begin to monitor your power consumption via the Tapo app where you’ll not only see how much energy you’re using but you’ll also receive insights into what time electricity is both at its most expensive and cheapest to use too.

Over time you can check the overall monthly and yearly power consumption of your smart plug too, helping you to determine your energy usage habits.

The P110 plugs aren’t only useful for monitoring your energy consumption. With the Tapo app, you can control your smart plugs remotely and even set schedules for each plug too, enabling devices to turn on or off automatically at certain times.

Alternatively you can pair your smart plugs with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant so you can manage your devices with just a simple voice command too.

Most devices can be used with a Tapo P110 including lamps, electric fans, heaters and even kitchen gadgets like air fryers.

If you’re looking to take your first steps into building a smart home then this deal on the four-pack of Tapo P110 Smart Plugs is the affordable and easy way to do so.