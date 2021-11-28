Take home Baby Yoda in LEGO form with this stellar Black Friday deal

Looking to pick up a present for the kids, or yourself, this Black Friday? Then you’ll want to check out eBay’s latest discount on LEGO’s Baby Yoda set.

The deal’s live on eBay now and lets you pickup the catchily named LEGO 75318 Star Wars The Child Baby Yoda set for £46.95. That’s a solid £23.04 (32%) saving on the Baby Yoda set’s regular £69.99 retail price.

We’d recommend the Baby Yoda LEGO deal to any Star Wars fan, with the adorable figurine offering a perfect block portrait of the Mandelorian TV series’ breakout star.

This Baby Yoda LEGO set has had an awesome Black Friday discount Pick up this Baby Yoda LEGO set with over 30% off with eBay’s latest Black Friday deal. eBay

Was £69.99, now £46.95 (save 32%) View Deal

The model is designed for builders aged 10+ and advertised as offering “easy” assembly, making it a great choice for kids and young at heart adults.

Measuring in at 7.5-inches (19cm) high the figure is also small enough to sit comfortably as a decoration in most rooms once assembled.

We haven’t reviewed the Baby Yoda LEGO set, but the customer reviews are glowing, leaving us confident it’ll be a welcome addition to a Star Wars fan’s collection.

“Lovely item [my] grandson loves it,” wrote another.

“Fabulous present for my 10 year old child, he loved making this model,” wrote one eBay customer.

This Baby Yoda LEGO set has had an awesome Black Friday discount Pick up this Baby Yoda LEGO set with over 30% off with eBay’s latest Black Friday deal. eBay

Was £69.99, now £46.95 (save 32%) View Deal

Baby Yoda is a character in Disney’s Madnelorian TV series which is set in the Star Wars universe. The series is available to stream on Disney Plus now.

The Baby Yoda LEGO set is one of many products to get an awesome Black Friday discount. Since stores started pushing out Black Friday deals at the start of November we’ve seen huge discounts appear on everything from games consoles to American-style fridge/freezers.

With Cyber Monday set to begin in less than 12 hours we’re expecting yet more brilliant deals to appear in the very near future. Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as our team of product experts will be on hand offering their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals throughout the event.