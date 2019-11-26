Take a bite out of this Apple Black Friday deal — Latest iPad for £298.99

Black Friday is fast approaching and Amazon have been offering up some fantastic deals. Now, you can pick up a 10.2-inch, 32GB iPad for just £298.99. That’s a saving of £50.

We’ve been searching high and low for the best Black Friday deals and this is a great one for the Apple fans out there.

Black Friday iPad deal - 10.2-inch, 32GB Black Friday iPad deal - 10.2-inch, 32GB You can pick up the latest iPad for less this Black Friday. Now this 32GB model is only £298.99, saving you £50.

This latest edition of the iPad is usually listed at £349. So, this Black Friday deal offers up a great £50 saving.

It’s a saving on an impressive piece of kit too. We’ve been impressed with the 2019 iPad since its release.

Trusted Reviews’ Chris Smith said of the 10.2-inch iPad: “The new iPad departs from the standard 9.7-inch size and offers full compatibility with the brand new tablet specific iPadOS operating system.

“That new 10.2-inch display offers 3.5 million pixels, and is joined by Apple’s A10 Fusion processor, which the firm pledges makes the iPad 2x faster than top selling (Surface) PC. That’s not quite as fast as the A12X Bionic processor sitting within the current iPad Pro models, but it’s still pretty impressive for an-entry level tablet.”

On initial release, special prices like this were only available to educators. Now, we can all get in on the act in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Also, for the eco-warriors out there, the body of the latest iPad is made entirely of recycled aluminium. This, in combination with the larger screen, makes the iPad a little heavier than some equivalent tablets, it still feels convenient though.

Tagging on the keyboard is a great option and makes the iPad feel like a super portable laptop. It opens up a range of possibilities for working on the go and has been a hit with fans.

Overall, it’s an impressive product. We love the versatility of the iPad, especially with its new keyboard. This is a great chance to pick one up for less in the Black Friday sales.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

