Black Friday’s best cheap tablet? Get this Amazon Fire 7 for under £30

Yes, you can get your hands on a tablet for less than £30, well… £29.99. Amazon is offering the Fire 7 Tablet, with its 7″ display and 16GB for a remarkably low price this Black Friday.

Could this be a perfect Christmas present? If you’re searching for gifts for tech lovers, but you don’t want to break the bank, this tablet could be a good solution.

Fire 7 Tablet With its 7-inch IPS display, enjoy the rebooted Fire 7 tablet from Amazon with its far speedier 1.3 GHz processor and 1GB RAM. Boasting a 7-hour battery life, enjoy everything from gaming to streaming to reading with this nifty tablet.

It’s not the highest performance tablet on the market, but what do you expect in this price bracket? It performs respectably and can offer good music and video playback.

When we reviewed the Amazon Fire 7 we were immediately impressed by the value offering, and that was back when it cost £49.99! Overall, the performance was reasonably good and we thought Alexa was a handy addition.

Of course, at times it will feel a little bit slow and it is, admittedly, a bit basic. But again, look at that price. It’s cheaper than most of the games we review…

Our reviewer, Richard Easton, said: “While the build quality might punch slightly above the Fire 7’s low, low price, the screen is very much what you would expect for a cheap tablet. The 7-inch display’s resolution remains 1024 x 600, which gives a pixel density of 171ppi. This equates to big, blocky pixels, which are particularly bad for rendering smooth-looking text and also not great for images.

“If you were in the market for an inexpensive tablet, Amazon’s Fire range has always been a decent choice. While they never set the world alight in terms of specifications and design, they remain a much better option than many other tablets vying for the low-end of the market.”

Okay, so you get the picture. It’s not the best tablet in the world, but it’s better than most other tablet’s in this price range. So if you’re looking for a cut price option that offers value, (or a cheap present, cough,) then this could be a great deal for you.

