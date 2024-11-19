Surfshark VPN has plummeted to only £1.49 a month for Black Friday

If you’ve ever been tempted to pick up a VPN then the wait is off, courtesy of this incredible value for money offer in Surfshark’s Black Friday sale.

While there are a handful of unique offers available as part of Surfshark’s plethora of deals, the one that’s really caught our attention (particularly if you’re a budget-conscious buyer who doesn’t want to break the bank), is the ability to get VPN protection for the equivalent of £1.49 a month.

Within that context, Surfshark’s VPN ends up being cheaper than a cup of coffee month to month which, given just how essential it is to have a dedicated VPN in the modern age, makes it even more of a Black Friday bargain.

Save on Surfshark’s VPN this Black Friday One of our favourite VPN services yet, Surfshark is now brilliantly affordable in the Black Friday sale, going for the equivalent of £1.49 a month on a two-year plan. Surfshark

Black Friday deal

Equivalent to just £1.49 a month View Deal

The offer is available on Surfshark’s two-year entry-level plan but to sweeten the deal even further, anyone who signs up will get to enjoy an additional four months of use at no extra cost. With that in mind, if you nab the deal then you’ll be covered well into 2027, giving you long-term peace of mind.

Of course, if you haven’t used Surfshark before or have yet to use any VPN service at all then you might be wondering what all the fuss is about. Starting off at the ground level, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to mask your location by letting you connect to the internet with an IP address that’s different to the one linked to your device.

By utilising an IP address from a location that’s entirely different to the one you’re in, you are able to keep your whereabouts unknown to bad actors who might seek to gain access to your device.

This also applies to anyone who regularly connects a device such as their phone or laptop to a public Wi-Fi network. Most people don’t realise just how vulnerable your devices and sensitive information are when you connect to these hotspots, but a VPN can keep them both protected as you surf the web.

Having a VPN is vital, but Surfshark’s service goes far beyond that, with subscribers also getting access to an ad blocker and a cookie pop-up blocker, greatly improving the overall experience of visiting your favourite websites.

The service even goes a step beyond that, offering a ‘personal detail generator’ that saves you from having to come up with tough-to-crack passwords every time you need a new one, alongside a ‘masked email generator’ which uses a faux email address to divert spam and any unwanted emails from turning up in your main inbox.

For just £50.06 in total (equivalent to £1.49 a month pre-VAT), you’ll have all the essentials to stay safe online and keep your data where it needs to be and not in the hands of those who seek to misuse it.

This article has been published in partnership with Surfshark. You can read about our partnership policies here.