Surface Laptop Pro 7 sees £240 price crash in incredible Black Friday deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has seen a substantial £240 discount for Black Friday, bringing the total price down to a more affordable £659 price point.

The Surface Pro 7 is essentially a tablet with laptop capabilities once you pair it with the sold separately Type Cover. But even though you’ve got to buy the accessory to turn this device into a makeshift laptop, the total price still undercuts the majority of the competition.

Packing a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, this portable is hardly a slouch. In fact, it should blaze through all basic tasks with ease, whether that means browsing through the web, streaming Netflix for hours on end or running various apps simultaneously.

The specific model on offer here also features 128GB SSD, which is admittedly not the most plentiful storage, but should still be enough for those just wanting to store a few photos and documents.

We awarded the Surface Pro 7 with a four-star score when we reviewed it back in 2019. In our verdict we said it’s “a solid convertible and [a] great choice for those looking for a flexible machine that works equally well as an office laptop as it does as a personal tablet.”

Amazon is also offering £10 off on Microsoft 365 Family or £15 0ff Adobe Cloud Creative Photography Plan 20GB when you purchase the Surface Pro 7. This makes it an ideal Christmas present for students, whether they’re in school or university.

