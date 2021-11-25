The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s most affordable laptop, and it’s just seen a hefty £200 price cut in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The 12.4-inch laptop, with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, is now priced at £499 making it one of the best-value laptops of Black Friday.

Surface Laptop Go plummets to its lowest price yet in Black Friday sale The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s entry-level laptop, packing excellent specs such as an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM despite its affordable price. Following a £200 price cut, the 12.4-inch laptop is now one of the absolute best options for those on a budget. Amazon

Save £200

£499 View Deal

The Surface Laptop Go is currently our top recommended Windows-powered student laptop thanks to its affordable price point and ultra-portable design.

It comes with Windows 10 in S Mode preinstalled, but can easily be upgraded to either full-fat Windows 10 or Windows 11 free of charge.

Thanks to its i5 Intel chip and 8GB of RAM, this is one of the most powerful laptops in its price range. It’s still not powerful enough to speed through video editing or play AAA video games, but you’ll be just fine if you stick to basic productivity tasks such as web browsing, emailing and streaming video.

It only features 128GB of storage which is a shame for those who like to store lots of photos and videos on the hard drive. But this issue is easily overcome by making use of cloud services such as Google Drive and Dropbox.

The biggest issue with this laptop is that its touchscreen display is limited to a 1536 x 1024 resolution, and so can’t hit the Full HD target. But since the screen is only 12.4-inches, the low number of pixels isn’t hugely noticeable when watching the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus.

We gave the Surface Laptop Go a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in 2020. In our verdict, we said: “The Surface Laptop Go is a fantastic device at a super-affordable price. It offers decent performance and comfortable keyboard that’s ideal for students, office workers and social media addicts alike. The low-resolution display means it isn’t the best for streaming Netflix, but it will be tough to find better value elsewhere.”

So if you’re on the hunt for a laptop that’s both affordable and ultra-portable, this Surface Laptop Go is our top recommendation during the Black Friday sales.