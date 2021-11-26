The Surface Laptop 4 has seen its first major discount since launching earlier this year, with the 13-inch laptop now available for just £779 during Black Friday.

Amazon has slashed a mighty £220 off the price, making the Surface Laptop 4 a leading option for anyone searching for an ultra-portable productivity powerhouse.

Surface Laptop 4 sees a massive Black Friday price cut The Surface Laptop 4 laptop has seen a massive £220 price cut, making Microsoft’s latest clamshell laptop available for just £799. The discounted Surface Laptop features a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 13-inch ‎2256 x 1504 touchscreen display. Amazon

Save £220

Now £779 View Deal

This model is packing some great specs, including a Ryzen 5 CPU, 2256 x 1504 screen resolution and 8GB of RAM. You even get a touchscreen, allowing you to zoom into something on the display by simply pinching the screen.

The laptop admittedly only features 256GB of storage, which is a shame if you wanted to store lots of videos and photos on the hard drive. But you can easily work around this when using cloud services such as Google Drive and Dropbox.

This is also a very good laptop in terms of portability, weighing just 1.26kg which is easy to pick up in one hand. It’s a slim device too, so you can easily fit it inside most bags.

The Surface Laptop 4’s battery lasted close to 11 hours in our benchmark test for office applications, which indicates it should easily be about to survive the working day without requiring you to dig out your charger.

We gave the Surface Laptop 4 a 3.5 out of 5 rating, and said in our verdict: “The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a good laptop, but it feels generic compared to its rivals with a processor upgrade its only real upgrade over the Surface Laptop 3. It looks outdated with its chunky bezel and lacks a fingerprint reader. Despite these shortcomings it still offers reasonable value at this price.”

Surface Laptop 4 sees a massive Black Friday price cut The Surface Laptop 4 laptop has seen a massive £220 price cut, making Microsoft’s latest clamshell laptop available for just £799. The discounted Surface Laptop features a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 13-inch ‎2256 x 1504 touchscreen display. Amazon

Save £220

Now £779 View Deal

However, at the new discounted price point, the Surface Laptop 4 represents far better value, and undercuts rivals such as the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air by a couple hundred quid.

With that in mind, we’re confident in saying that this is a great productivity laptop to consider during the Black Friday sale.