Supercharge your PC with this 500GB Samsung SSD for under £60

Amazon has a Black Friday deal to blow your socks off and turn your PC into a speed demon. The Samsung 860 EVO 500 GB SATA 2.5″ Internal SSD is down from almost £100 to less than £60 – a no-brainer of an offer.

SSDs are an essential component for a quick computing device these days and – with this deal – it’s a cheap and easy way to rejuvenate your system. Not only is it a handy upgrade but this Samsung 500GB SSD is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon of just £58.97 – don’t miss out.

Black Friday Samsung SSD Deal Samsung 860 EVO 500 GB SATA 2.5" Internal SSD If your PC needs a boost then don't look past this Samsung SSD. This Samsung 860 EVO SSD offers blistering fast load times and is a remarkable improvement over traditional hard disk drives.

If your device is still running solely on a hard disk drive then you are likely starting to see plenty of slow down as technology moves on. The software continues to demand more of computers and SSDs like this one help you keep up with the curve.

This Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD offers sequential reads up to 550MB/s and writes up to 520MB/s – blistering speeds that are not to be sniffed at.

The benefits of an SSD are noticeable as soon as you add it to your system. If your operating system and programs are installed on it then you’ll notice far quicker load times and increased performance compared to an HDD.

The 860 EVO model offers a number of improvements upon its predecessor. This SSD has added improved compatibility, capacity and reliability. So, even if you already have an SSD, this new Samsung could be a worthy upgrade.

For the spec buffs out there, this Samsung 860 EVO SSD includes Samsung’s new MJX controller as well as the latest V-NAND architecture.

Our Samsung 860 EVO review said: “Samsung has pushed the ageing SATA 6GB/s interface to its limits with this fast, well-priced and ultra-reliable SSD.”

The Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD is over £40 off its RRP in a deal that is a must-have for anyone sick of PC slowdown. This SSD has never been priced so low on Amazon so be quick to take advantage of this scorching offer.

