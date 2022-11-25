 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Supercharge your fitness goals with a rare £250 off the Peloton Bike on Black Friday

Chris Smith

The original Peloton Bike is on sale on Black Friday with free shipping and free assembly to go with £250 off. That’s a remarkable offer on this must-have fitness phenomenon.

You can currently get the original Peloton Bike for £1,095 on Amazon as part of the company’s Black Friday sales. That’s £250 off the usual asking price, and you won’t even have to build it yourself.

£250 off a Peloton Bike and free assembly? It’s a Black Friday marvel

£250 off a Peloton Bike and free assembly? It’s a Black Friday marvel

Looking to freshen up your stale fitness regimen? There’s never been a better time to buy the original Peloton Bike. It’s £250 off at Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save £250
  • Now just £1,095
View Deal

What can be said about the Peloton Bike that hasn’t already been said? The company has revolutionised home fitness, with a stationary bike that features a large 22-inch screen showcasing a range of live and on-demand classes.

It’s proven to be a cardio hit for millions of users around the world and was a saving grace during the long months of pandemic lockdowns, when staying fit was remarkably difficult.

If you opt for the Peloton Bike during the Black Friday sales, you will need to fork over £39 a month for an All-Access membership, that brings unlimited access to all of those live and on-demand classes and varied workouts beyond the adrenaline-pumping spin classes. The strength training and yoga classes can be accessed on mobile devices too, meaning you’re not confined to the house to exercise, you can take it anywhere.

Your entire household will be able to access the library, with their own personal profile, and it sure beats paying for a gym membership each.

This deal is extra attractive thanks to the free assembly you’ll get from a pro, on the day your original Peloton Bike is delivered. If you’re not a fan of the product, you’ll be able to return it until January 31 2023. You can also pay over 12-months at no extra cost, so the incentives keep stacking up. What do you have to lose?

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

