Superb Logitech MX Master 3S office mouse is a secret Black Friday steal

The Logitech MX Master 3S is a truly sublime office mouse, and Amazon has knocked it down with an under-the-radar discount.

While not strictly labelled as a ‘Black Friday deal’, the £81.99 asking price for the MX Master 3S makes for a brilliant deal, especially considering its RRP of £119.99 which it hasn’t steered too far from in recent months.

Logitech’s MX Master 3S is one of our favourite wireless mice for office duties, and at Amazon, it’s virtually a third-off with a price cut taking it down to £81.99.

However, if it isn’t your jam and you want to search for something further afield, then you can always check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals, which feature quite a vast range of choices on all sorts of tech.

Is the Logitech MX Master 3S worth buying? 

A mouse optimised for office work

Pros

  • Uprated sensor feels fantastic
  • Comfortable to hold
  • Logi Options+ software is excellent

Cons

  • No cosmetic changes to the previous model
  • Expensive

When we reviewed the Logitech MX Master 3S last year, it quickly became one of our top recommendations for a wireless mouse, with its comfortable shape, uprated sensor and excellent connectivity.

It looks the same as its predecessor, with a grey rubberised chassis that’s especially comfortable to hold and features major internal upgrades including an 8000 DPI sensor and Quiet Click mouse buttons.

The Logitech MX Master 3S also provides the convenience of two means of connectivity, with both Bluetooth and the Logi Bolt receiver supported, and it connects on up to 3 devices with seamless switching between them.

The addition of Logi Options+ provides convenient software, while up to 70 days of battery life also gives you some solid endurance, too.

