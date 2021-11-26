If you’re feeling a little bit nostalgic for how things used to be, then may we suggest this bargain deal on Nintendo’s Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

Offering a modern take on ’80’s gaming, you could take it along to the cinema when you go to see that Ghostbusters flick everyone is talking about.

Nintendo’s fabulous Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros has appeared at a new low price of just £29.99, which should help to level-up your Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Even better, there’s a discount code which will reduce it to £24.99, use FNDDGAMING at checkout. We can’t help but love this little machine for its nostalgia value, although we also admit that a lot of people won’t have ever seen the original portable games upon which it is based. Trust us youngsters, this one-game model of gaming was all the rage back in the ’80s.

Save £15 on Super Mario Game And Watch A fresh bargain on one of the most entertaining retro game devices EVER, the Nintendo Game And Watch: Super Mario Bros is now down to a record low price of just £29.99. It’s simple fun, and with Christmas coming, the ideal gift from someone close to you. Currys

Was £44.99 now £29.99, save £15 View Deal

Admissions of our advanced age aside, we think this deal is red hot. Back at the start of the year we noticed that the price was down to £35, which was already a big saving. Now Currys has reduced it further to just £29.99, which is around a £20 saving on the original price when it launched about a year ago. Designed to celebrate 35 years of Super Mario Bros the Game and Watch contains all the original and lost levels.

As well as the game, you also get the watch, which has 35 different animations to help make telling the time more enjoyable. Look, we know everyone has a watch, or a phone, but can you really have too many timepieces? And are any of your existing clocks Mario themed?

The hardware itself should give you a pretty authentic experience, with a layout similar to the 80s version, but with some improvements that three decades have brought to portable gaming, including USB-C charging and a colour screen! Reviews online suggest that both the controls and the screen are pretty awesome.

While we haven’t had the chance to review this funky little device, we know that it’s an absolutely perfect gift for someone who loves Nintendo, or gaming in general. With Christmas fast approaching, this is a perfect present for someone who already has their PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. Alternatively, it’s the perfect gift for someone in their 40s who had the original portable Nintendo games and fancies picking up where they left off.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Review for all the best Black Friday deals. Our team of product experts will be on hand throughout offering their picks of all the latest and greatest Black Friday deals to hit the storefronts.