This Black Friday deal on a Panasonic 4K TV is virtually irresistible

Amazon’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals rush continues apace, with this fabulous discount on Panasonic’s TX-50GX800B reducing it by 35%.

Panasonic’s TX-50GX800B mid-range superstar has dropped from £900 to £590. At that price, it’s the lowest we’ve seen on Amazon, and that makes this Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal a prime one to snap up if you haven’t found a TV yet in the sales.

Panasonic have really upped their game this year with a consistent string of stunning TVs in the past six months. With the OLEDs catching they eye, this set may not as much attention as it should. But for what it offers, it’s terrific value.

The picture it presents is a cinematic one, with colours that pop and plenty of detail to feast on. And it’s good for gamers too, with latency measured at a speedy 10.2ms for the 50-inch model.

It boasts both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, so whatever HDR content you fire at it, the GX800 can deal with it. Having these two variants of HDR is important to get the most out of HDR content, especially for cheaper TVs where the panel performance isn’t as high-reaching as premium sets.

The Home smart platform ensures access to a number of apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Rakuten.tv and YouTube. There’s also Freeview Play for catch-up services, a feature not available on either Samsung or Sony TVs.

It’s a handsome looking TV too, opting for a minimalist look that fits into your living room without drawing attention to itself.

This set is also compliant with Dolby Atmos. It’s able to pass-through the immersive audio format as long as there is a device connected to it that can play the Atmos audio.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …