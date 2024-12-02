Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This stunning Nothing Phone (2) deal has likely flown under your Cyber Monday radar

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Cyber Monday is in full swing, representing your last chance to bag yourself that bargain you didn’t pick up on Black Friday – and it includes a stunning offer on the charming Nothing Phone (2) that might’ve flown under your radar. 

You see, despite not being flagged as a Black Friday deal, Mobiles.co.uk is offering an impressive 24-month contract offer on the 128GB Nothing Phone (2), bundling the phone with a boosted 500GB of data (usually 100GB) on the iD Mobile network for just £19.99 a month with £79 upfront.

Despite launching in mid-2023, the Nothing Phone (2) is both still a fantastic smartphone and the latest in Nothing’s premium smartphone collection, having only launched budget-focused models in 2024. 

In fact, we awarded the Nothing Phone (2) a whopping 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed the smartphone at launch, praising not only its unique approach to hardware and software design with an LED-emblazoned rear and dot-matrix style OS but its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 power. 

There’s also a capable dual 50MP camera setup on the rear, offering both 1x and 2x zoom thanks to the nature of the high-res sensor, along with an equally pixel-packed ultrawide sensor that can take great shots in natural light.

The screen was another highlight for our reviewer, describing the 6.7-inch OLED panel as phenomenal, featuring high-end tech like an LTPO-enabled 120Hz refresh rate that lets the screen drop down to as little as 1Hz – something not often found in the mid-range segment of the market.

If you want to find out more about the stylish smartphone before you invest, take a look at our Nothing Phone (2) review, and we’ve got a hand-picked selection of the best Black Friday deals separately too. 

