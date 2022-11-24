 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Stream music for free with this Black Friday Amazon Music Unlimited deal

Looking to jump ship from Spotify or Apple Music? Amazon has discounted tons of products in its Black Friday sale, including its own Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service – and the best part is it’s completely free

Amazon typically offers a one-month trial to its premium music service throughout the year. However, sign up during Black Friday and you’ll get to try Music Unlimited for three months instead. That’s two additional months still at no extra cost. 

Continue streaming after your three months are up and you’ll be charged £9.99 a month (or £8.99 a month if you’re a Prime subscriber). That doesn’t mean you need to stick around if you don’t want to – just make sure to cancel your trial ahead of time to avoid being charged anything.

Regardless of whether you decide you want to continue using the service or not, you’ll find yourself saving £19.98 over those two extra trial months (£17.98 if you’re already a Prime subscriber). 

Scroll down to learn more about this fantastic deal and don’t forget to head over to our Black Friday live blog for all the best Black Friday deals as we find them. 

Amazon Music Unlimited is the retailer’s premium music streaming service, pushing beyond what is on offer with Amazon Music Prime.

The Unlimited plan includes 100 million HD songs and millions of Ultra HD tracks – all ad-free. You can also access podcasts and personalised stations through the streaming service both at home and out and about.

Amazon offers a growing catalogue of spatial audio mastered in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio that can be accessed through the Android, iOS, PC, Mac and Fire TV apps. 

Subscribers can listen offline with the Unlimited plan and skip any track they’re not interested in hearing, making this a great option if you’re in need of some music to fill the silence of your commute.

Finally, you don’t need to be a Prime subscriber to access Amazon’s Unlimited plan, so there are no hidden costs to contend with.

This deal is only available to new users, so if you’ve been thinking of trying out Amazon Music Unlimited you shouldn’t delay. Start your trial after January 11 and you could miss out on this fantastic offer, which packs in two additional months of listening at no cost.

